Oregon State’s B.J. Baylor collects first career Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors

Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Four, for Monday, Sept. 27 following an excellent performance against USC. Baylor helped lead Oregon State to a 45-27 win over USC; it marked the Beavers' first win at USC since 1960. The redshirt Junior ran for 158 yards against the Beavers, his second-best tally of the season and third-most overall in the Pac-12.