Oregon State athletic director releases statement regarding Jonathan Smith hire at Michigan State

Michigan State football got their man today, as the Spartans made the hire of Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith official on Saturday. While it’s all part of the business of the game, I think most MSU fans can appreciate that Oregon State was put in a tough position here, since by all reports, Jonathan Smith wanted to be the long-term coach at Oregon State, but conference realignment put the future of the program in doubt and Smith made a decision to take a high-profile MSU job while he had momentum and opportunity.

After the announcement, Oregon State Scott Barnes released a classy message acknowledging the hire and he advised Oregon State fans to thank Smith for turning around the culture at Oregon State.

Oregon State AD Scott Barnes issued a written statement on the departure of Jonathan Smith: pic.twitter.com/kdRXJ6phuC — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) November 25, 2023

