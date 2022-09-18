Oregon State’s Anthony Gould reflects on three-touchdown day vs. Montana State
Oregon State student-athlete Anthony Gould follows-up with Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent and Nigel Burton after OSU's 68-28 victory against Montana State on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Providence Park in Portland. Gould tallied his first career game with multiple touchdowns, including an 80-yard punt return for six.