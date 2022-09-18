Oregon State’s Anthony Gould reflects on three-touchdown day vs. Montana State

Oregon State student-athlete Anthony Gould follows-up with Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent and Nigel Burton after OSU's 68-28 victory against Montana State on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Providence Park in Portland. Gould tallied his first career game with multiple touchdowns, including an 80-yard punt return for six. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

Recommended Stories

  • Jordan Kent and Nigel Burton recap Oregon State’s 68-28 win vs. Montana State

    Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent and Nigel Burton recap Oregon State's 68-28 win over Montana State on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Providence Park in Portland. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Ana de Armas talks seeing herself as Marilyn Monroe for first time

    In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Ana de Armas joins Willie Geist to talk about her upcoming film “Blonde” where she portrays Marilyn Monroe. She says the first time she was fully in character was very emotional because it felt like Marilyn was back, adding, “I feel very protective of her.”

  • What you need to know about college football’s Top 25 games for Week 3

    College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 3 action. Here's a rundown of the day.

  • 5 plays that led to Tennessee State football, Eddie George's decisive loss to MTSU

    Here are five key plays which led to Tennessee State's loss Saturday at MTSU

  • Oregon State downs Montana State 68-28; Nolan throws 4 TDs.

    Chance Nolan threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns and Oregon State remained undefeated with a 68-28 victory over Montana State at Portland's Providence Park on Saturday night. Anthony Gould caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned a punt for another score for the Beavers, who are 3-0 to open the season for the first time since 2014.

  • Sarah Michelle Gellar Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter Charlotte at L.A. Screening of ‘Do Revenge’

    Sarah Michelle Gellar had a surprise guest by her side at her latest public appearance—her 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Grace Prinze. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum attended a special screening in L.A. for her latest movie, Do Revenge, where she plays the headmaster of a preppy high school. While the movie focuses on the story of two teenagers (played by Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke) who attempt to get revenge on their school bullies, it seems Gellar found it appropriate to bring her own a

  • Cameron Ward after tossing 4 touchdowns vs. Colorado State: ‘With this offense we can beat any defense’

    Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward joins Pac-12 Networks’ Roxy Bernstein and Lincoln Kennedy following WSU's 38-7 victory over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Pullman. Ward completed 26-of-36 pass attempts for 292 yards, four touchdowns and one interception against the Rams. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Maryland overcomes 15 penalties in 34-27 win over SMU

    COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) It was a game that unfolded largely as advertised: Taulia Tagovailoa and Tanner Mordecai - two talented quarterbacks leading explosive-but-flawed teams - showed they could move the ball quickly and effectively when they avoid mistakes. Mordecai passed for more yards and more touchdowns, but he also turned the ball over three times. Tagovailoa threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Corey Dyches with 7:30 remaining, and Maryland held on for a 34-27 victory over SMU on Saturday night.

  • ‘Rust’ Script Supervisor’s Assault And Battery Suit Stripped Down By Judge

    Only Alec Baldwin is primarily responsible for the firing of the loaded gun on the Rust set last year that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled Friday. “While [Rust script supervisor Mamie] Mitchell alleges that the producers assisted Baldwin by supplying the loaded weapon, Mitchell’s allegations fail to establish that the producers […]

  • Five takeaways from Penn State’s stunning 41-12 win at Auburn

    Penn State football: 5 takeaways from a blowout win at Auburn

  • Highlights + Social Media Reaction From Oregon State's Win Over Montana St

    PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!With the Oregon State football team advancing to 3-0 with a 68-28 win over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday evening, BeaversEdge.

  • Washington makes statement, beats No. 11 Michigan St 39-28

    SEATTLE (AP) Kalen DeBoer knew no matter how well the transition had gone, this was the week that would validate - one way or another - what Washington had showed so far. Behind a spectacular performance by Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies emphatically stated their case as a contender in the Pac-12 and maybe worth some national recognition. Penix threw for 397 yards and four touchdown, and Washington (3-0) toppled No. 11 Michigan State 39-28 on Saturday night.

  • Social media reacts to Oregon’s dominant win over the No. 14 BYU Cougars

    The Ducks really impressed against BYU. It was an enjoyable afternoon for Oregon Twitter circles.

  • Teacher in Japan arrested for mixing bleach into school lunch

    A teacher in Japan has been arrested on suspicion of mixing chlorine bleach into a school lunch at an elementary school. Ayana Hanzawa, 24, was arrested on Friday by Saitama Prefectural Police’s Higashi Iruma Police Station on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business. A student who was in charge of serving the food noticed the odd odor of the container and reported it to the homeroom teacher.

  • Daniels' 5 touchdowns power Kansas past Houston 48-30

    HOUSTON (AP) Jalon Daniels threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards and two scores as Kansas improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 with a 48-30 win over Houston on Saturday. Daniels finished 14 of 23 and threw touchdown passes of 5, 60 and 8 yards. ''I thought Jalon was excellent today,'' Kansas coach Lance Leipold said.

  • Cowboys News: Stephen Jones talks 5-year cap plan, Jerry confronts fan complaints

    Jerry reminds fans that he'll never sell the Cowboys, while Stephen is angering the faithful with his save-but-don't-spend strategy. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Putin is outraged that Ukraine wants to win on the battlefield

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:01 Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi, claimed that he "will do everything" to end the war as soon as possible, but he is indignant that Ukraine wants to win by military means.

  • Tracking White Sox, Guardians, Twins' AL Central race after Saturday

    Tracking the latest in the Guardians, White Sox and Twins' race for the AL Central, including results, standings tiebreakers and remaining schedules.

  • Syracuse beats Purdue after Boilermakers gift Orange 50 penalty yards on game-winning drive

    Garrett Shrader's 25-yard TD pass to Oronde Gadsden with seven seconds left were the only yards the Orange gained on the drive that weren't from a Purdue penalty.

  • Troy Aikman has seen enough of UCLA playing in near-empty Rose Bowl

    Troy Aikman is fed up with UCLA calling the Rose Bowl home