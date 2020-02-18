For the second annual year, Oregon State will put on the Beaver Combine, Friday, February 28 at the Truax Indoor Center, adjacent to Reser Stadium.

The event is open to the public and free, but fans are asked to remain in areas marked for spectators.

It'll begin at 8:00 a.m. with the offensive and defensive linemen participating in drills similar to that of this month's NFL Combine. The drills include the shuttle run, 40-yard dash, broad jump, and 3-cone drill.

The linemen are followed by the "big skill" players at 9 a.m. and the "skill players" at 10 a.m.

The event will give Beaver Nation a first look at the Oregon State football team that will look to improve on a 5-7 record and a second-place finish in the Pac-12 North.

Oregon State announces second annual Beaver Combine, invites fans to come originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest