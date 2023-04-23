Oregon State AD Scott Barnes hospitalized after suffering medical emergency

Scott Barnes has been Oregon State's athletic director since 2016. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes was hospitalized Saturday night after he had a medical emergency while at an awards banquet in Fresno, California.

Barnes, 60, was at the Fresno State event to receive an alumni award from the school. He played basketball at Fresno State. He was transported to a local hospital.

“All of us at Oregon State University are grateful for the medical care that Scott is receiving,” Oregon State president Jayathi Murthy said in a statement.

Barnes has been Oregon State’s athletic director since December of 2016 and came to OSU after he was the AD at Pitt for two years. He hired football coach Jonathan Smith ahead of the 2018 season and the Beaver football program has made massive strides over the past two seasons. Oregon State finished 7-6 in 2021 and went 10-3 in 2022 with a win over rival Oregon and in the Las Vegas Bowl.

“Scott Barnes is a dear friend, trusted colleague and incredibly loved man across the Oregon State and Pac-12 families and the entire college sports community,” the Pac-12 said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Scott and his family at this time.”