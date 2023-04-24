Oregon State AD Barnes hospitalized in stable condition

oregon athletic director

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes is in stable condition at a hospital Sunday after experiencing what the school called a medical event while attending an awards ceremony at Fresno State the night before.

Barnes, 60, was being treated at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California.

Oregon State provided no other details about his condition, but said it planned another update late Sunday in collaboration with the hospital.

“All of us at Oregon State University are grateful for the medical care that Scott is receiving,” Oregon State President Jayathi Y. Murthy said in a statement.

Barnes is a former Fresno State basketball player and was at the school to receive an award Saturday night. He has been athletic director at Oregon State since 2016 after previous stints as AD at Pittsburgh and Utah State.

“Scott Barnes is a dear friend, trusted colleague and incredibly loved man across the Oregon State and Pac-12 families and the entire college sports community,” the Pac-12 said in a statement Sunday. “Our thoughts are with Scott and his family at this time.”

