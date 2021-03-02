Oregon State 2021 Pac-12 College Football Schedule Revealed
Oregon State 2021 Pac-12 College Football Schedule Revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
The Pac-12 Conference announced its conference schedule Tuesday morning and now Oregon State knows when it will play each team on its slate.
Here is Oregon State's full schedule:
Sept. 4 -- at Purdue
Sept. 11 -- Hawai’i
Sept. 18 -- Idaho
Sept. 25 -- at USC
Oct. 2 -- Washington
Oct. 9 -- at Washington State
BYE WEEK
Oct. 23 -- Utah
Oct. 30 -- at California
Nov. 6 -- at Colorado
Nov. 13 -- Stanford
Nov. 20 -- Arizona State
Nov. 27 -- at Oregon
All Oregon State games are to be played on Saturday.
The Beavers open up Pac-12 play on the road at USC.
Oregon State will look to qualify for its first bowl game since the 2013 college football season. The Beavers missed out on a bowl game in 2019 by one game and in 2020 by two games.