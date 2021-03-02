Oregon State 2021 Pac-12 College Football Schedule Revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Pac-12 Conference announced its conference schedule Tuesday morning and now Oregon State knows when it will play each team on its slate.

Here is Oregon State's full schedule:

Sept. 4 -- at Purdue

Sept. 11 -- Hawai’i

Sept. 18 -- Idaho

Sept. 25 -- at USC

Oct. 2 -- Washington

Oct. 9 -- at Washington State

BYE WEEK

Oct. 23 -- Utah

Oct. 30 -- at California

Nov. 6 -- at Colorado

Nov. 13 -- Stanford

Nov. 20 -- Arizona State

Nov. 27 -- at Oregon

All Oregon State games are to be played on Saturday.

The Beavers open up Pac-12 play on the road at USC.

Oregon State will look to qualify for its first bowl game since the 2013 college football season. The Beavers missed out on a bowl game in 2019 by one game and in 2020 by two games.