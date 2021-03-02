Oregon State 2021 Pac-12 College Football Schedule Revealed

The Pac-12 Conference announced its conference schedule Tuesday morning and now Oregon State knows when it will play each team on its slate. 

Here is Oregon State's full schedule:

  • Sept. 4 -- at Purdue

  • Sept. 11 -- Hawai’i

  • Sept. 18 -- Idaho

  • Sept. 25 -- at USC

  • Oct. 2 -- Washington

  • Oct. 9 -- at Washington State

  • BYE WEEK

  • Oct. 23 -- Utah

  • Oct. 30 -- at California

  • Nov. 6 -- at Colorado

  • Nov. 13 -- Stanford

  • Nov. 20 -- Arizona State

  • Nov. 27 -- at Oregon

All Oregon State games are to be played on Saturday. 

The Beavers open up Pac-12 play on the road at USC. 

Oregon State will look to qualify for its first bowl game since the 2013 college football season. The Beavers missed out on a bowl game in 2019 by one game and in 2020 by two games. 

