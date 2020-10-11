Oregon State 2021 commit Jaylen Martin decommits from the Beavers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Oregon State’s secondary in the class of 2021 took a hit on Sunday.

Three-star corner Jaylen Martin, who committed to Oregon State back in August, announced on Sunday that he has de-committed and reopened his recruitment.

The 6'1," 163-pound prospect held offers from Washington State, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, and more. But ultimately, Martin chose Oregon State..

“I would like to thank Oregon state football staff for recruiting throughout this whole process with that being said I will be Decommitting from Oregon State University. Recruitment is 100% open. #respectmydecision

The Beavers have the No. 12 composite recruiting class in the Pac-12, No. 94 nationally, but if you rank it by average recruit the Beavs rank No. 9 in the Pac-12.

Here’s who is still committed in the Beavs class of 2021:

Damir Collins: 3-star APB

Easton Mascarenas: 3-star ILB

Sam Vidlak: 3-star PRO

Jimmy Vaslin: 3-star WR

J.T Byrne: 3-star TE

Omarion Fa’amoe: 3-star WDE

Henry Buckles: 3-star OG

And the only other corner committed in the class of 2021 is three-star Arnez Madison from Manual Arts Senior High School in Los Angeles, California.

