Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth look ahead to an intriguing Saturday afternoon battle between Oregon and Stanford on The Farm. The Ducks have not allowed a touchdown in back-to-back games while Stanford has the last three meetings against the Ducks -- the longest winning streak in the series since UO won seven straight from 2002-08. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. MT.

