Oregon at Stanford: 10 Numbers to Know

For back-to-back seasons, the Oregon Ducks will open up Pac-12 conference play against the Stanford Cardinal. Rewind to last season at home in Autzen Stadium: a critical late fourth quarter fumble from running back CJ Verdell lead to Stanford's game-tying score and sending the game into overtime for an eventual 38-31 win over the Ducks. This loss also added to the Ducks' streak of Pac-12 opening losses (the last time Oregon won a Pac-12 opener was back in 2014 vs. Washington State in Pullman, WA.

Following a dominant 35-3 win last Saturday over the Montana Grizzlies, is this the year that the No. 16 Ducks turn that all around on The Farm?

Here are 10 stats and numbers you need to know to be the fan dropping knowledge at the tailgate:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

INJURY UPDATES

The Ducks have yet to see grad transfer receiver Juwan Johnson take the field. Head Coach Mario Cristobal has stated this week that Johnson is day-to-day. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass catcher went through pregame warm-ups prior to the season opener against Auburn but not before last week's game against Nevada or Montana.

Senior center Jake Hanson continues to be evaluated after an injury vs. Montana last week.

Senior tight end Cam McCormick is out for the season.

Arguably the most anticipated return is true freshman wide receiver Mycah Pittman, who tweeted one week ago that his return could be on the sooner side. Pittman likely eyeing a return for Oregon vs. CAL on Friday, Oct. 5.

Story continues

Mario Cristobal said Cyrus Habibi-Likio and Juwan Johnson remain day to day with injuries as Saturday's game approaches. Jake Hanson continues to be evaluated. Thomas Graham is good to go after a scare last week. #GoDucks — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) September 18, 2019

DUCKS SEARCHING FOR PAC-12 OPENER WIN

Ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense and scoring offense, Oregon will look for its first win in a Pac-12 opener since 2014 when it takes on Stanford.

A WIN WOULD

Mark Oregon's 18th win in its last 20 Pac-12 road openers, dating back to 2000. Improve Oregon to 2-0 in Pac-12 road openers under head coach Mario Cristobal. Improve Oregon to 3-3 in Pac-12 road games under head coach Mario Cristobal.

FAST STARTS

Oregon has outscored its opponents 70-12 in the first half through the first three weeks. The Ducks are one of seven FBS teams (Arizona State, Clemson, Iowa State, TCU, Temple, Wisconsin) that haven't allowed a first half TD this season.

Senior quarterback Justin Herbert's eight first half passing touchdowns are tied for the most in the nation with three of those going to senior tight end Jacob Breeland.

MY MY TROY DYE

Senior linebacker Troy Dye leads all active Power 5 players with 334 career tackles and has 18 games with 10+ tackles.

Following a 115-tackle junior season, Dye needs 100 more stops in 2019 to become Oregon's all-time leader.

HERBIE STREAKIN'

Justin Herbert enters the Pac-12 opener owning two of the longest streaks in the nation: Herbert's 31 consecutive games played with a TD pass and 150 attempts without an interception both currently lead all FBS signal callers.

Herbert also has just one INT over his last 298 pass attempts in Pac-12 road games.

STACKED OFFENSIVE LINE

Oregon has a combined 168 career starts along the offensive line, which is the most in the nation.

DEFENSE IS A WALL

The Oregon defense has gone 27 consecutive drives without allowing a touchdown.

Opposing offenses are six-of-25 on third down in the first half and have 50 rush attempts for 110 yards.

Through the first three games, opponents have reached Oregon territory just 12 times in 36 drives with three of those starting on the Ducks' side of the field.

SPREAD THE LOVE

Oregon leads the nation with 13 different players who have scored a touchdown, including nine who have caught a TD.

The Ducks' offense has scored a touchdown on 10-of-22 first half drives.

A-MASE-ING

True freshman outside linebacker Mase Funa is off to a fast start in his college career. Funa, who made his first career start vs. Montana, leads the Ducks with 3.0 sacks and 5.0 tackles for loss and tied for the Pac-12 leader in sacks while ranking second in TFL. Ranks in the top 25 in the country in both sacks (T-17th) and TFL (T-21st).

BONUS

The Ducks are 10.5 point favorites over Stanford on the road at The Farm. The over/under is 57 points.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. (PT).

Oregon at Stanford: 10 Numbers to Know originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest