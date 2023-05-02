How Oregon’s spring game attendance stacked up to nations’ best in 2023
There was a time when only SEC teams would pack their stadiums for their spring game.
Oregon and Chip Kelly changed that with the success of the program and the honoring of the military. The coaches who came after Kelly have kept up that tradition. Over the past decade, the Ducks drew a little over 40,000 fans every April. Slowly but surely, other Pac-12 programs are catching up.
But it’s still a game of catch-up. Oregon still leads the way. Colorado packed Folsom Field because the Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders as a coach. It’ll be interesting to see if that keeps up once he leaves.
We take a look at where Oregon stacked up in attendance in comparison to other teams from around the country. One thing is for sure, though: interest in college football is at an all-time sky-high.
2023 Attendance: 75,122
2022 Attendance: 60,007
Ohio State fans love their Buckeyes and they’ll take any chance to watch the Buckeyes, whether it’s in sunny April or in chilly November.
Penn State Nittany Lions
2023 Attendance: 68,000
2022 Attendance: 62,000
Penn State is expected to contend for a College Football Playoff spot in 2023, so it’s no surprise they nearly filled Beaver Stadium.
2023 Attendance: 66,045
2022 Attendance: 54,357
A new coach and new hope spell out an increase of nearly 12,000 fans for Nebraska’s spring game. Besides, what else is one going to do in Lincoln?
2023 Attendance: 58,710
2022 Attendance: 31,077
Tuscaloosa experience a downpour for Alabama’s “A-game” last season, which resulted in a dip in attendance. But a nice day brought the fans back this year, but it’s still far from the 92,000 they used to get annually.
Tennessee Volunteers
2023 Attendance: 58,473
2022 Attendance: Closed to the general public due to renovations to Neyland Stadium.
2023 Attendance: 54,409
2022 Attendance: 75,360
Although last season’s spring attendance was a record-breaking crowd, it doesn’t makes sense for the number to drop by so much with a Kyler Murray statue ceremony included in this year’s festivities.
Georgia Bulldogs
2023 Attendance: 54,000
2022 Attendance: 68,002
The two-time defending national champions couldn’t draw as much this spring with half of Sanford Stadium closed due to construction.
2023 Attendance: 51,000
2022 Attendance: Unknown
We couldn’t find an official attendance number for 2022, but it’s been drastically increased from the 15,000 that watched the Garnet and Black Spring Game in 2021.
2023 Attendance: 50,000
2022 Attendance: 50,500
Those 500 people must have entered the fandom transfer portal and went to South Carolina.
2023 Attendance: 47,277
2022 Attendance: Under 2,000
Call this the “Deion Sanders Effect.” Excitement for Buffaloes football is as high as it’s ever been, or at least since they joined the Pac-12.
2023 Attendance: 45,000
2022 Attendance: 42,000
A few more Duck fans attended this year’s game to see Dan Lanning’s progress from Year 1 to Year 2. Sunshine and 80-degree heat helped some as well.
2023 Attendance: 33,107
2022 Attendance: 30,184
Seminole fans are slowing coming back after the Willie Taggart Experience.
2023 Attendance: 25,213
2022 Attendance: 33,427
One would think the return of Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams would draw more people to the Trojans Spring Game. Perhaps that bitter taste from the Cotton Bowl remains.