How Oregon’s spring game attendance stacked up to nations’ best in 2023

There was a time when only SEC teams would pack their stadiums for their spring game.

Oregon and Chip Kelly changed that with the success of the program and the honoring of the military. The coaches who came after Kelly have kept up that tradition. Over the past decade, the Ducks drew a little over 40,000 fans every April. Slowly but surely, other Pac-12 programs are catching up.

But it’s still a game of catch-up. Oregon still leads the way. Colorado packed Folsom Field because the Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders as a coach. It’ll be interesting to see if that keeps up once he leaves.

We take a look at where Oregon stacked up in attendance in comparison to other teams from around the country. One thing is for sure, though: interest in college football is at an all-time sky-high.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

2023 Attendance: 75,122

2022 Attendance: 60,007

Ohio State fans love their Buckeyes and they’ll take any chance to watch the Buckeyes, whether it’s in sunny April or in chilly November.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Attendance: 68,000

2022 Attendance: 62,000

Penn State is expected to contend for a College Football Playoff spot in 2023, so it’s no surprise they nearly filled Beaver Stadium.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Attendance: 66,045

2022 Attendance: 54,357

A new coach and new hope spell out an increase of nearly 12,000 fans for Nebraska’s spring game. Besides, what else is one going to do in Lincoln?

Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Attendance: 58,710

2022 Attendance: 31,077

Tuscaloosa experience a downpour for Alabama’s “A-game” last season, which resulted in a dip in attendance. But a nice day brought the fans back this year, but it’s still far from the 92,000 they used to get annually.

Tennessee Volunteers

© Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Attendance: 58,473

2022 Attendance: Closed to the general public due to renovations to Neyland Stadium.

Story continues

VolsWire.com

Oklahoma Sooners

© NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Attendance: 54,409

2022 Attendance: 75,360

Although last season’s spring attendance was a record-breaking crowd, it doesn’t makes sense for the number to drop by so much with a Kyler Murray statue ceremony included in this year’s festivities.

SoonersWire.com

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Attendance: 54,000

2022 Attendance: 68,002

The two-time defending national champions couldn’t draw as much this spring with half of Sanford Stadium closed due to construction.

UgaWire.com

South Carolina Gamecocks

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Attendance: 51,000

2022 Attendance: Unknown

We couldn’t find an official attendance number for 2022, but it’s been drastically increased from the 15,000 that watched the Garnet and Black Spring Game in 2021.

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Attendance: 50,000

2022 Attendance: 50,500

Those 500 people must have entered the fandom transfer portal and went to South Carolina.

ClemsonWire.com

Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Attendance: 47,277

2022 Attendance: Under 2,000

Call this the “Deion Sanders Effect.” Excitement for Buffaloes football is as high as it’s ever been, or at least since they joined the Pac-12.

Oregon Ducks

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

2023 Attendance: 45,000

2022 Attendance: 42,000

A few more Duck fans attended this year’s game to see Dan Lanning’s progress from Year 1 to Year 2. Sunshine and 80-degree heat helped some as well.

Florida State Seminoles

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Attendance: 33,107

2022 Attendance: 30,184

Seminole fans are slowing coming back after the Willie Taggart Experience.

USC Trojans

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Attendance: 25,213

2022 Attendance: 33,427

One would think the return of Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams would draw more people to the Trojans Spring Game. Perhaps that bitter taste from the Cotton Bowl remains.

TrojansWire.com

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire