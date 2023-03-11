Oregon Spring Ball Position Battles: CB full of talent, short on experience

The cornerback position is often called an island because it’s the one place on the football field where it’s you and the other guy and no one else.

In 2023, the Oregon Ducks will have plenty of corners that possess pure talent, but they lack the experience a coaching staff prefers. They’re going to get that experience this year no matter what.

Oregon is definitely going to miss all-conference performer Christian Gonzalez, who will be a first-round draft pick in April. Not only will it miss his on-the-field abilities, but also his leadership qualities off the field. For those battling it out to be his replacement, showing leadership could be the determining factor of who sees the more playing time.

Of course, coming down with a few interceptions would help as well.

The Ducks will have the option of some high-profile recruits, some veterans, and a transfer from Alabama to fill the void Gonzalez left behind. This particular battle in spring football could be one of the more interesting ones for Oregon as they prepare for the Spring Game on April 29.

Here are the likely candidates to battle it out over the next month or so in Eugene.

Twikweze Bridges

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Nothing is a sure thing regarding some of these position battles, but if you had to spend money on who would be a starter, Trikweze Bridges would be the safest bet.

It seems as if Bridges just arrived in Eugene from Lanett, Ala., but believe it or not, he has been at Oregon since 2019. As a sophomore in 2022, Bridges became a full-time player as he started all 13 games last season.

The 6-foot-3 corner had a career-high in tackles (40) and interceptions (3). It’s no coincidence Bridges had a breakout season the year Gonzalez was on the team. Now the pupil gets to show what he has been taught as Bridges is poised to take the next step in his development and be one of the top corners in the Pac-12

Dontae Manning

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Next to Bridges, Manning has the best chance to be the starting corner on the other side of the field. The 5-foot-10 junior-to-be appeared in all 13 games last season and started at Oregon State and the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina.

Story continues

For the 2022 season, Manning had 20 tackles, 15 solo. He’s been a career backup at corner and special teams player, but if Manning is going to take the next step in his career, it’s going to be now. Besides the next guy featured, this spring could be more important to Manning than anyone else on the defensive side of the ball.

Jahlil Florence

AP Photo/Andy Nelson

Jahlil Florence could be the poster child for the theme of lots of talent, but lack experience for these corners. He was a highly-touted recruit from San Diego who committed to the Ducks on live television.

Florence’s development and playing time are bound to take a significant jump this spring. If it was based on talent alone, Florence would be a starter in 2023. As a true freshman, he showed flashes of what’s to come.

Florence played in eight of the 13 games for the Ducks last season and finished with eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and a forced fumble. His best game came at Arizona where Florence had three tackles and his first career interception, which is the first of many sure to come.

Khyree Jackson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Transfer from Alabama” are three words that always catch the eye of college football fans. Khyree Jackson was the top junior college defensive player in the country when he committed to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. But with multiple five-star recruits on the roster, Jackson never found his proper footing in Tuscaloosa.

Now with the Ducks, Jackson will receive the opportunity to show what he has in the tank. If he doesn’t start right away, Jackson will see plenty of time on the Autzen Stadium turf.

Jalil Tucker

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Jalil Tucker played in one game last season and used his redshirt. Now in 2023, the redshirt freshman will be a rotational player and most likely play on special teams.

But the talent is there.

When Tucker committed to Oregon, he was rated as the No. 2 corner in California and turned down nearly every Pac-12 school, including USC. He was also rated as the top athlete in the state. He could be a possible kick/punt returning option for head coach Dan Lanning.

Khamari Terrell

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Khamari Terrell played in 10 of the 13 games last season as a true freshman. The 6-foot-1, 174-pounder will be an important rotation player for the Ducks in 2023.

Coming to Eugene out of Killeen, Texas, Terrell was one of the top corner recruits in that state in 2021. He played 43 snaps for the Ducks and had eight tackles.

Daylen Austin

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Daylen Austin is an incoming freshman that will be able to join the team this spring, hopefully getting a jump start to he college career. He was rated as one of the top corners in California.

For his senior season at Long Beach Poly, Austin finished with 36 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and three interceptions, including two pick-6s and 14 pass deflections. He has a chance to be a rotation guy in his first season in Eugene and most likely a special teams player with his tackling abilities.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire