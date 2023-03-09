Oregon Spring Ball Player Spotlight: Austin Novosad and the future of the Ducks’ QB position

The Oregon Ducks will be taking the practice field and getting the spring football season started a week from today. This fact has brought a ton of excitement to Eugene.

Why? Because after the successful and encouraging 2022 season under Dan Lanning, there seems to be more anticipation surrounding this program than we’ve seen in the past few seasons. The Ducks have a Heisman contender at quarterback, a potential Biletnikoff contender at wide receiver, and a running back group that could be among the best in the nation next season. On the defensive side of the ball, there are some key returning starters in the front seven, a couple of promising up-and-coming players in the secondary, and a handful of intriguing transfer-portal players who could end up making a massive difference for Oregon. On top of all of that, the Ducks are fresh off of back-to-back top-15 recruiting classes, stacking the roster with young, unproven talent.

It’s safe to say that there are a handful of guys that we can’t wait to see take the field in Eugene.

To kick off our preview of some of these players, we wanted to focus on QB Austin Novosad, a 4-star player from the 2023 class who flipped to Oregon late in the game, choosing Will Stein and the Ducks over the Baylor Bears.

Here’s our breakdown of the young QB who could end up giving a glimpse of what’s to come this spring in Eugene.

The Hype Going into Spring

The Ducks have Bo Nix coming back for the 2023 season, and he’s among the early favorites to contend for the Heisman Trophy. Behind him, they have Ty Thompson, a former high-end 4-star recruit who has spent two years as a backup in Eugene, learning the system and preparing to be the starter in 2024. So why is it that we’re focused on a true-freshman 2023 QB when there is so much depth and experience ahead of him?

It’s because Novosad represents what could be the future of the Oregon QB spot in Eugene.

I’m not going to sit here and say that Novosad is going to be the next great Duck, and will be mentioned in the same conversations as Marcus Mariota, Justin Herbert, and Joey Harrington down the road. I have no reason to believe that he can’t eventually reach that level, but it’s not a flag I plan on planting today. However, I do know that Novosad comes to Eugene with eyes on the future. He knows that a year from now, he has the opportunity to compete with Thompson for the Ducks’ QB1 job. Who knows, he may end up winning it.

Story continues

What’s more, I think that Novosad also represents what is hopefully a change of philosophy at Oregon. Over the past decade, we’ve seen a trend of graduate transfer or transfer portal quarterbacks coming in and taking over for a season or two before heading to the NFL. Now there’s a chance for the Ducks to groom a true freshman for a season or two and have him take over as an experienced player while the next highly-rated QB recruit learns under him. That’s the cycle that winning teams like Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia have mastered over the years, and there’s a chance that the Ducks can make it work as well.

Everything I just mentioned won’t take place in this single spring season. However, for the first time, we will get to see what Novosad can do in an Oregon jersey. It will be fun to document and compare as we see the strides he makes throughout his time in Eugene.

Recruiting Profile

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 95 TX QB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9465 TX QB Rivals 4 5.9 TX QB ESPN 4 81 TX QB On3 Recruiting 4 92 TX QB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 185 pounds Hometown Dripping Springs, Texas Projected Position Quarterback Class 2023

Best Case Scenario

To sit here and say that the best case scenario for Novosad is to come in as a true freshman and wow everyone to the point where he pushes Bo Nix for the QB1 spot is not based in reality. That’s not something that anyone should expect to happen in 2023 and is only setting the freshman up to fail.

However, I think that a perfect spring season for Novosad would be to come in and show that he has the type of arm talent that we expect at a college level, and more than that, that he can process the offense at a level that shows understanding and comprehension. This won’t be something we can fully realize until Oregon’s spring game on April 29th, but showings in practices and scrimmages throughout the month of April will be telling and should give a good sense of what the Ducks have in their young QB.

What I Expect to Happen

My expectation for Novosad is not far off from his best case scenario. Based on tape that I’ve seen from him in high school, he appears to have good arm talent and the ability to work within a pocket. We will have to see what he is able to do when asked to escape the pocket and make plays with his feet, but I expect to be impressed with what we see in practice and the spring game.

The one area where he could subvert expectations is in overall comprehension of the offense, and the ability to completely take control of the system. That’s not a knock on Novosad, though, but rather an honest understanding of a true freshman’s ability in his first weeks of college practices. There will be bumps along the road and mistakes that are made. Interceptions will be thrown, reads will be missed, and coaching will have to happen. That’s how you learn. I don’t expect a turnover-free spring game performance from Novosad, but I do think we will see a player who has the tools to be a solid QB in Eugene.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire