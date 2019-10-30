Oregon-Southern Cal Preview

Both No. 7 Oregon and USC remain in control of their respective Pac-12 divisions after late wins last week. Now, they meet Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) won its seventh straight game and continued its best conference start since 2013 with a last-second field goal last Saturday vs. Washington State. The Ducks controlled the game much of the way, but fell behind 35-34 with a minute remaining.

The Ducks moved the ball 53 yards on the subsequent possession to set up kicker Camden Lewis' 26-yard game-winning field goal, scoring the first Oregon victory over Washington State since 2014.

"When you have a victory like that -- and over the past couple weeks, our team has found ways to win," Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said in his Monday news conference, alluding to comeback defeats of Cal and Washington in the previous weeks. "Somebody in that locker room, and sometimes an unexpected person, was going to have to step up and make plays."

While the outcome was not make-or-break for Oregon's prospects in the Pac-12 North -- the Ducks went into Week 9 with a three-game lead over the rest of the division, and head-to-head wins against Cal, Stanford and Washington -- the win keeps the team in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth.

Now in Oregon's way is USC, a team with designs not on a playoff invitation, but a surprise Pac-12 title and a potential Rose Bowl bid. The Trojans (5-3, 4-1) already hold a head-to-head win over the conference's only other playoff contender -- a 30-23 win over No. 9-ranked Utah on Sept. 20.

USC won that game attacking the Utes secondary with deep passes to a talented wide receiving corps. Michael Pittman Jr., who racked up 232 yards and what proved to be the decisive touchdown vs. Utah, scored another game winner last week at Colorado.

His 37-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Kedon Slovis gave USC the 35-31 win in a game it trailed for about 42 minutes. The victory was USC's first on the road this season, and critical in maintaining its lead atop the South.

"Every week is a championship game," Trojans coach Clay Helton said following Monday practice. "If you don't bring your A-game, you can get your butt beat."

So far, no opponent has been able to beat USC at the Coliseum. The Trojans are 4-0 at home after an Oct. 19 rout of Arizona.

Oregon's the highest-ranked opponent to visit USC since Notre Dame came to the Coliseum ranked No. 3 last November. The Fighting Irish's 24-17 victory marked the Trojans' last home loss, and the second in a row after Cal snapped a streak that spanned three calendar years.

"It's always fun when you're out there at home," USC linebacker John Houston Jr. said after the 41-14 win over Arizona.

Houston and the rest of the Trojans defense has not allowed more than 23 points at home this season, while giving up at least 28 in every road effort. This week, they try to maintain that home-field edge against a balanced Oregon offense that makes very few mistakes.

Quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown for 21 touchdowns against just one interception -- although his streak of consecutive games with at least one scoring pass ended at 35 against Washington State.

That was a byproduct of the Ducks rushing well, though. CJ Verdell posted 257 yards with three touchdowns in the win. He'll be rejoined by Travis Dye, who left last week's game after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot. Cristobal said both running back Travis Dye and linebacker Troy Dye are cleared for Saturday's trip to USC.

Troy Dye, Oregon's leading tackler, missed the Washington State game with a broken thumb.

--Field Level Media