Oregon skyrockets up transfer portal rankings after handful of elite additions

The Oregon Ducks have certainly been among one of the most proficient teams in the transfer portal this offseason, which was the case last year and the year before as well. Dan Lanning and his team made an early splash with the additions of Dillon Gabriel, Dante Moore, Kobe Savage, and Jay Harris before the new year, and they’ve kept that momentum rolling into 2024 with the addition of some real blue-chip players this past week.

On Monday, the Ducks got a commitment from UTSA CB Kam Alexander, and they followed it up on Thursday by adding Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart, the No. 2 player in the transfer portal. To close the week out, Oregon added Houston DT Ja’Maree Caldwell on Friday night, the No. 17 player in the transfer portal.

There’s a chance the Ducks could continue adding top talent as well, with rumors swirling on Saturday that Lanning could be after former Washington Huskies’ CB Jabbar Muhammad as well.

All of the additions have Oregon among the top-rated teams in the transfer portal rankings. What’s interesting to note, though, is how high the Ducks are in the rankings despite having nowhere near the number of commits the other teams in the same range do. To help highlight that, we will show the average ranking of transfer commits per team in the rankings. Take a look:

Ole Miss Rebels

247Sports Score: 76.42

Average Commitment Rating: 90.31

Total Commitments: 13

Biggest Additions: Walter Nolen, Princely Umanmielen

Biggest Losses: Quinshon Judkins

Texas A&M Aggies

247Sports Score: 68.00

Average Commitment Rating: 89.00

Total Commitments: 21

Biggest Additions: Nic Scourton, Cyrus Allen

Biggest Losses: Walter Nolen, Evan Stewart, LT Overton

Florida State Seminoles

247Sports Score: 64.34

Average Commitment Rating: 90.08

Total Commitments: 12

Biggest Additions: Marvin Jones Jr., Jalen Brown, Roydell Williams

Biggest Losses: Tate Rodemaker, Markeston Douglas

Colorado Buffaloes

247Sports Score: 64.00

Average Commitment Rating: 88.30

Total Commitments: 21

Biggest Additions: Samuel Okunlola, Quency Wiggins, Will Sheppard

Biggest Losses:

Oregon Ducks

247Sports Score: 62.83

Average Commitment Rating: 90.33

Total Commitments: 9

Biggest Additions: Dillon Gabriel, Dante Moore, Evan Stewart

Biggest Losses: Ty Thompson, Dante Dowdell, Trikweze Bridges

Louisville Cardinals

247Sports Score: 60.26

Average Commitment Rating: 87.88

Total Commitments: 24

Biggest Additions: Ja’Corey Brooks, Peny Boone, Caullin Lacy

Biggest Losses: Jeffrey Clark, Josh Minkins

South Carolina Gamecocks

247Sports Score: 56.14

Average Commitment Rating: 88.36

Total Commitments: 17

Biggest Additions: Raheim Sanders, Demetrius Knight

Biggest Losses: Antwane Wells, Xzavier McLeod

Missouri Tigers

247Sports Score: 53.82

Average Commitment Rating: 89.78

Total Commitments: 10

Biggest Additions: Toriano Pride, Cayden Green

Biggest Losses: Gabarri Johnson

USC Trojans

247Sports Score: 53.36

Average Commitment Rating: 89.40

Total Commitments: 11

Biggest Additions: Kamari Ramsey, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Nate Clifton

Biggest Losses: Malachi Nelson, Domani Jackson, Tackett Curtis, Korey Foreman

Wisconsin Badgers

247Sports Score: 52.21

Average Commitment Rating: 88.50

Total Commitments: 13

Biggest Additions: Tackett Curtis Tyler Van Dyke, John Pous

Biggest Losses: Nolan Rucci, Jordan Turner

NC State Wolfpack

247Sports Score: 51.75

Average Commitment Rating: 88.90

Total Commitments: 11

Biggest Additions: Justin Joly, Noah Rogers, Grayson McCall

Biggest Losses: Terrell Timmons Jr. CJ Clark

Purdue Boilermakers

247Sports Score: 50.90

Average Commitment Rating: 87.29

Total Commitments: 15

Biggest Additions: Nyland Green, De’Nylon Morrissette

Biggest Losses: Nic Scourton, Deion Burks

TCU Horned Frogs

247Sports Score: 50.53

Average Commitment Rating: 88.00

Total Commitments: 14

Biggest Additions: Braylon James, Eric McAlister

Biggest Losses: Randon Fontenette

Indiana Hoosiers

247Sports Score: 49.68

Average Commitment Rating: 86.90

Total Commitments: 22

Biggest Additions: Kurtis Rourke, Elijah Sarratt

Biggest Losses: Brenden Sorsby

Arizona State Sun Devils

247Sports Score: 49.60

Average Commitment Rating: 86.60

Total Commitments: 22

Biggest Additions: Raleek Brown, Cole Martin, Sam Leavitt

Biggest Losses: BJ Green, Jalin Conyers

Arkansas Razorbacks

247Sports Score: 46.91

Average Commitment Rating: 88.09

Total Commitments: 13

Biggest Additions: Xavian Sorey, Anton Juncaj

Biggest Losses: Raheim Sanders, Chris Paul Jr.

UCF Knights

247Sports Score: 46.87

Average Commitment Rating: 87.29

Total Commitments: 15

Biggest Additions: KJ Jefferson, Myles Montgomery

Biggest Losses: Jordan McDonald

Kentucky Wildcats

247Sports Score: 46.57

Average Commitment Rating: 89.00

Total Commitments: 10

Biggest Additions: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Brock Vandagriff, Raymond Cottrell

Biggest Losses: Jamarius Dinkins, Keaten Wade

Oklahoma Sooners

247Sports Score: 46.25

Average Commitment Rating: 88.10

Total Commitments: 10

Biggest Additions: Deion Burks, Caiden Woullard

Biggest Losses: Cayden Green, Dillon Gabriel

California Golden Bears

247Sports Score: 46.00

Average Commitment Rating: 87.40

Total Commitments: 11

Biggest Additions: Marcus Harris, Teddye Buchanan, Mikey Matthews, Tobias Merriweather

Biggest Losses: Jeremiah Hunter, Sam Jackson V

Houston Cougars

247Sports Score: 45.97

Average Commitment Rating: 87.00

Total Commitments: 18

Biggest Additions: Corey Platt Jr., Kendre Gant

Biggest Losses: Ja’Maree Cladwell, Matthew Goldon, Tyler Johnson

Texas Tech Red Raiders

247Sports Score: 45.88

Average Commitment Rating: 87.45

Total Commitments: 11

Biggest Additions: Jalin Conyers, Josh Kelly, Devynn Cromwell,

Biggest Losses: Jerand Bradley, Tyler Shough

Syracuse Orange

247Sports Score: 45.13

Average Commitment Rating: 88.44

Total Commitments: 10

Biggest Additions: Fadil Diggs, Kyle McCord, Zeed Haynes

Biggest Losses: Leon Lowery, Jeremiah Wilson

Michigan State Spartans

247Sports Score: 44.72

Average Commitment Rating: 87.14

Total Commitments: 11

Biggest Additions: Aidan Chiles, Jack Velling

Biggest Losses: Sam Leavitt, Maliq Carr

Cincinnati Bearcats

247Sports Score: 44.58

Average Commitment Rating: 87.14

Total Commitments: 15

Biggest Additions: Brendan Sorsby, Evan Pryor

Biggest Losses: Chamon Metayer, Myles Montgomery

