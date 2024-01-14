Oregon skyrockets up transfer portal rankings after handful of elite additions
The Oregon Ducks have certainly been among one of the most proficient teams in the transfer portal this offseason, which was the case last year and the year before as well. Dan Lanning and his team made an early splash with the additions of Dillon Gabriel, Dante Moore, Kobe Savage, and Jay Harris before the new year, and they’ve kept that momentum rolling into 2024 with the addition of some real blue-chip players this past week.
On Monday, the Ducks got a commitment from UTSA CB Kam Alexander, and they followed it up on Thursday by adding Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart, the No. 2 player in the transfer portal. To close the week out, Oregon added Houston DT Ja’Maree Caldwell on Friday night, the No. 17 player in the transfer portal.
There’s a chance the Ducks could continue adding top talent as well, with rumors swirling on Saturday that Lanning could be after former Washington Huskies’ CB Jabbar Muhammad as well.
All of the additions have Oregon among the top-rated teams in the transfer portal rankings. What’s interesting to note, though, is how high the Ducks are in the rankings despite having nowhere near the number of commits the other teams in the same range do. To help highlight that, we will show the average ranking of transfer commits per team in the rankings. Take a look:
Ole Miss Rebels
247Sports Score: 76.42
Average Commitment Rating: 90.31
Total Commitments: 13
Biggest Additions: Walter Nolen, Princely Umanmielen
Biggest Losses: Quinshon Judkins
Texas A&M Aggies
247Sports Score: 68.00
Average Commitment Rating: 89.00
Total Commitments: 21
Biggest Additions: Nic Scourton, Cyrus Allen
Biggest Losses: Walter Nolen, Evan Stewart, LT Overton
Florida State Seminoles
247Sports Score: 64.34
Average Commitment Rating: 90.08
Total Commitments: 12
Biggest Additions: Marvin Jones Jr., Jalen Brown, Roydell Williams
Biggest Losses: Tate Rodemaker, Markeston Douglas
Colorado Buffaloes
247Sports Score: 64.00
Average Commitment Rating: 88.30
Total Commitments: 21
Biggest Additions: Samuel Okunlola, Quency Wiggins, Will Sheppard
Biggest Losses:
Oregon Ducks
247Sports Score: 62.83
Average Commitment Rating: 90.33
Total Commitments: 9
Biggest Additions: Dillon Gabriel, Dante Moore, Evan Stewart
Biggest Losses: Ty Thompson, Dante Dowdell, Trikweze Bridges
Louisville Cardinals
247Sports Score: 60.26
Average Commitment Rating: 87.88
Total Commitments: 24
Biggest Additions: Ja’Corey Brooks, Peny Boone, Caullin Lacy
Biggest Losses: Jeffrey Clark, Josh Minkins
South Carolina Gamecocks
247Sports Score: 56.14
Average Commitment Rating: 88.36
Total Commitments: 17
Biggest Additions: Raheim Sanders, Demetrius Knight
Biggest Losses: Antwane Wells, Xzavier McLeod
Missouri Tigers
247Sports Score: 53.82
Average Commitment Rating: 89.78
Total Commitments: 10
Biggest Additions: Toriano Pride, Cayden Green
Biggest Losses: Gabarri Johnson
USC Trojans
247Sports Score: 53.36
Average Commitment Rating: 89.40
Total Commitments: 11
Biggest Additions: Kamari Ramsey, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Nate Clifton
Biggest Losses: Malachi Nelson, Domani Jackson, Tackett Curtis, Korey Foreman
Wisconsin Badgers
247Sports Score: 52.21
Average Commitment Rating: 88.50
Total Commitments: 13
Biggest Additions: Tackett Curtis Tyler Van Dyke, John Pous
Biggest Losses: Nolan Rucci, Jordan Turner
NC State Wolfpack
247Sports Score: 51.75
Average Commitment Rating: 88.90
Total Commitments: 11
Biggest Additions: Justin Joly, Noah Rogers, Grayson McCall
Biggest Losses: Terrell Timmons Jr. CJ Clark
Purdue Boilermakers
247Sports Score: 50.90
Average Commitment Rating: 87.29
Total Commitments: 15
Biggest Additions: Nyland Green, De’Nylon Morrissette
Biggest Losses: Nic Scourton, Deion Burks
TCU Horned Frogs
247Sports Score: 50.53
Average Commitment Rating: 88.00
Total Commitments: 14
Biggest Additions: Braylon James, Eric McAlister
Biggest Losses: Randon Fontenette
Indiana Hoosiers
247Sports Score: 49.68
Average Commitment Rating: 86.90
Total Commitments: 22
Biggest Additions: Kurtis Rourke, Elijah Sarratt
Biggest Losses: Brenden Sorsby
Arizona State Sun Devils
247Sports Score: 49.60
Average Commitment Rating: 86.60
Total Commitments: 22
Biggest Additions: Raleek Brown, Cole Martin, Sam Leavitt
Biggest Losses: BJ Green, Jalin Conyers
Arkansas Razorbacks
247Sports Score: 46.91
Average Commitment Rating: 88.09
Total Commitments: 13
Biggest Additions: Xavian Sorey, Anton Juncaj
Biggest Losses: Raheim Sanders, Chris Paul Jr.
UCF Knights
247Sports Score: 46.87
Average Commitment Rating: 87.29
Total Commitments: 15
Biggest Additions: KJ Jefferson, Myles Montgomery
Biggest Losses: Jordan McDonald
Kentucky Wildcats
247Sports Score: 46.57
Average Commitment Rating: 89.00
Total Commitments: 10
Biggest Additions: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Brock Vandagriff, Raymond Cottrell
Biggest Losses: Jamarius Dinkins, Keaten Wade
Oklahoma Sooners
247Sports Score: 46.25
Average Commitment Rating: 88.10
Total Commitments: 10
Biggest Additions: Deion Burks, Caiden Woullard
Biggest Losses: Cayden Green, Dillon Gabriel
California Golden Bears
247Sports Score: 46.00
Average Commitment Rating: 87.40
Total Commitments: 11
Biggest Additions: Marcus Harris, Teddye Buchanan, Mikey Matthews, Tobias Merriweather
Biggest Losses: Jeremiah Hunter, Sam Jackson V
Houston Cougars
247Sports Score: 45.97
Average Commitment Rating: 87.00
Total Commitments: 18
Biggest Additions: Corey Platt Jr., Kendre Gant
Biggest Losses: Ja’Maree Cladwell, Matthew Goldon, Tyler Johnson
Texas Tech Red Raiders
247Sports Score: 45.88
Average Commitment Rating: 87.45
Total Commitments: 11
Biggest Additions: Jalin Conyers, Josh Kelly, Devynn Cromwell,
Biggest Losses: Jerand Bradley, Tyler Shough
Syracuse Orange
247Sports Score: 45.13
Average Commitment Rating: 88.44
Total Commitments: 10
Biggest Additions: Fadil Diggs, Kyle McCord, Zeed Haynes
Biggest Losses: Leon Lowery, Jeremiah Wilson
Michigan State Spartans
247Sports Score: 44.72
Average Commitment Rating: 87.14
Total Commitments: 11
Biggest Additions: Aidan Chiles, Jack Velling
Biggest Losses: Sam Leavitt, Maliq Carr
Cincinnati Bearcats
247Sports Score: 44.58
Average Commitment Rating: 87.14
Total Commitments: 15
Biggest Additions: Brendan Sorsby, Evan Pryor
Biggest Losses: Chamon Metayer, Myles Montgomery