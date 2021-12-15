Oregon signs talented 4-star cornerback Jalil Tucker

Oregon’s defense just keeps adding the talent and in a couple of seasons, if not sooner, the Ducks are going to be very difficult to score on.

Already signing two linebackers and two defensive linemen, Oregon added to an already talented secondary with the signing of 4-star recruit Jalil Tucker. He had offers from both Arizona and Arizona State as well as Arkansas and Boston College.

Most recruiting services have Tucker rated as the No. 2 cornerback in all of California. He is also a candidate for kick returning duties as he had 438 all-purpose yards during the year including 137 yards on kickoff returns. On defense, had 25 tackles, 21 solo, with four interceptions and two tackles for loss including a sack.

Tucker joins an impressive secondary that’s already in Eugene, including Mykael Wright, Dontae Manning, Trikweze Bridges, and others.