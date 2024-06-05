- Watch Seaman's Aaron Merritt and Hayden's Finn Dunshee smash 100-meter dash recordsSeaman's Aaron Merritt ran a 10.32, a state record in the 100-meter dash. Hayden's Finn Dunshee ran a 10.60 to break Class 3A record, but strong winds won't count the records. The duo still won a state title each.2:35Now PlayingPaused
- Should the NCAA allow corporate logos on jerseys and football fields? | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel, senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the potential for the NCAA to permit corporate logos on jerseys and on-field sponsors. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>3:16Now PlayingPaused
- J.D. Martinez and Pete Alonso on momentum after team meeting, putting pressure on themselvesFollowing the Mets' 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks, J.D. Martinez discusses his go-ahead home run and how the team is placing too much pressure on themselves late in games. Alonso spoke about when he felt he was good to play after his early exit in Wednesday's game when he was hit in the hand by a pitch.6:06Now PlayingPaused
Oregon shot putter Jaida Ross talks about her hopes for NCAA Track & Field Championships
Collegiate record holder and Oregon standout thrower Jaida Ross talks about her shot puts, family and hopes for the NCAA Track & Field Championships.