Oregon shortstop Maddox Molony named to First Team All-Pac-12

For the last time, the Pac-12 has announced its regular season awards and Oregon shortstop Maddox Molony leads a group of Ducks to be honored.

Molony becomes the second Duck freshman to be named to the All-Pac-12 First Team, following Kenyon Yovan in 2017. Molony has set a program record for most home runs by a freshman (10) while leading the team in hitting with a .368 batting average. He also has 12 multiple-hit and nine multiple-RBI games in his 32 starts.

Also honored by the conference to the All-Defensive Team was center fielder Bryce Boettcher and first baseman Jacob Walsh.

Boettcher was also named honorable mention all-league. The two-sport athlete leads Oregon in stolen bases (12), runs scored (42) and outfield assists (6) while batting .290 with 11 home runs, 33 runs batted in and seven doubles.

Walsh is Oregon’s leader in both home runs (17) and RBI (55), while batting .281 with 13 doubles and 37 runs scored. Already the program’s career home run leader with 39, he needs just one home run at the Pac-12 Tournament to tie the single-season home run record set last season by Sabin Ceballos.

Oregon had several other players named as an honorable mention such as starting pitcher RJ Gordon, starter Grayson Grinsell, catcher Chase Meggers, closer Logan Mercado, reliever Bradley Mullan and outfielder Mason Neville.

Oregon State’s Travis Bazzana was the Player of the Year and Arizona’s Chip Hale was the Coach of the Year.

