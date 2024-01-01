Oregon scores final 45 points, plasters Liberty in Fiesta Bowl

On second thought, maybe the bowl selection committee should have matched up undefeated teams. You know, Florida State and Liberty.

That would have avoided the twin calamities in postseason games.

Georgia clobbered FSU, 63-3, in the Orange Bowl.

And on New Year’s Day Arizona, Oregon spotted the Flames the first six points of the game on their initial drive and proceeded to score the next 45 points.

The final was 45-6.

Bo Nix was 28-of-35 for 363 yards with 5 TD passes for the Ducks, who finished 12-2.

Congratulations to @BoNix10 on breaking the NCAA record for the highest single-season completion percentage! pic.twitter.com/gtIDpxCWQF — Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) January 1, 2024

The losses? A pair of games to Washington, each by three points.

Liberty, the Group of Five invitee, winds up 13-1.

The ruling on the field stands. https://t.co/AWpcnlCq76 pic.twitter.com/M2x4q0sZNY — Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) January 1, 2024

