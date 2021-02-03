Oregon safety Brady Breeze invited to 2021 NFL Combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2021 NFL Combine will now feature four Oregon Ducks.

Brady Breeze is the latest Duck to receive an invitation to participate in this upcoming NFL Combine along with defensive tackle Austin Faoliu and three-year starting corners Thomas Graham Jr. and Deommodore Lenoir.

Extremely honored to announce that I’ve received an invite to the 2021 NFL Combine! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uO3udlry9i — Brady Breeze (@BradyBreeze) February 3, 2021

Breeze was one of the major opt outs the Ducks secondary suffered heading into the 2020-2021 Oregon football season. The Lake Oswego, Oregon native had a career-high 62 tackles, three interceptions, three fumble returns including a touchdown, three pass breakups and a forced fumble during a breakout junior season in 2019.

Since opting out, Breeze has been working out in preparation for the next level.

This year's combine will look a lot different than previous events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On January 18, the NFL announced that there will be no in-person workouts but rather individual workouts will happen during pro days on the players’ respected college campuses.

In addition to the workout and drill portion of the Combine, the interviews and the psychological testing portion will also be conducted virtually.

Congrats to you, Brady!