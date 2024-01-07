Oregon running back Dante Dowdell transfers to Nebraska

Nebraska football received its second big transfer in less than 24 hours after its first. Oregon running back Dante Dowdell announced that he is transferring to the Huskers for the upcoming season.

Dowdell enters the 2024 season as a sophomore after playing his freshman year at Oregon. The four-star recruit out of Picayune, Mississippi native came out of high school rushing for 5,301 yards and 65 touchdowns.

The six-foot-two 215 pounder competed in six games for the Ducks in his first year. Across the six games, Dowdell rushed for 90 yards off 17 carries and a touchdown. Dowdell’s big game came against Portland State, where he finished with 55 yards and a touchdown off eight carries.

Dowdell joins a deep running back room for Nebraska, who finished second in the Big Ten in yards per game. Dowdell is also joining Texas wide receiver Isaiah Neyor as big transfers coming to Nebraska.

BREAKING: Former Oregon RB Dante Dowdell has Committed to Nebraska, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 215 RB was ranked as a Top 10 RB in the ‘23 Class Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining “I want to help restore the roar of this stadium.”https://t.co/lM9ErGMPLU pic.twitter.com/hbcES4Ys0V — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire