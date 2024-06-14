Oregon RT Ajani Cornelius named to PFF Way-Too-Early All-America team

Ajani Cornelius should be the poster child of the transfer portal.

After not receiving any FBS offers out of high school, Cornelius began his college career at Rhode Island, where he was elite. Then, with two years of remaining eligibility, he hit the transfer portal and ended up with the Oregon Ducks.

In his first season at Oregon, Cornelius was spectacular, and he looks ready to build on his skills in 2024. Ahead of the fall season, Pro Football Focus has named Cornelius to their Way-Too-Early 2024 All-America team.

Cornelius is one of three returning starters on the offensive line, along with left tackle Josh Conerly and guard Marcus Harper. Joining those three will be Iapani Laloulu at center, and likely Matthew Bedford at the other guard spot.

In 899 offensive snaps last season, Cornelius allowed just 11 pressures and zero sacks. Blocking for the run, Cornelius is still elite, earning a 73.1 run-blocking grade from PFF in 2023.

The right tackle position will be even more important for the Ducks this season because quarterback Dillon Gabriel is left-handed. Last season, Cornelius was blocking for Bo Nix’s sight side, but now he’ll have the more important task of covering Gabriel’s blindside.

