Oregon’s roster among the most ‘lethal’ in nation going into 2023

We recently started our deep dive into the Oregon Ducks roster going into the 2023 spring football season. Earlier in the week, we looked at how many top recruits were on the current Oregon roster, coming to the conclusion that this could be among the most talented rosters that we’ve ever seen in Eugene.

It’s becoming clear that this opinion is not one held just by Oregon fans, but a common thought in the world of college football. Recently, 247Sports went through the top teams in the nation and tried to determine who had the most “lethal” roster going into 2023, using recruiting grades and talent levels on current rosters to determine who is set up the most for success.

It should come as no surprise that the Ducks are among the top teams after five straight years of having the No. 1 recruiting class in the Pac-12, and ranking inside the top 15 nationally for the last six years straight.

So where do the Ducks rank among the most lethal rosters going into 2023? Take a look.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 1.4

2023 Preseason Ranking: 5th

Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +700 (3rd)

2. Georgia Bulldogs

Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 2.4

2023 Preseason Ranking: 1st

Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +300 (1st)

T3. Ohio State Buckeyes

Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 6.0

2023 Preseason Ranking: 2nd

Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +600 (2nd)

T3. LSU Tigers

Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 6.0

2023 Preseason Ranking: 8th

Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +2,000 (7th)

T5. Texas Longhorns

Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 6.8

2023 Preseason Ranking: 16th

Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +2,000 (7th)

T5. Texas A&M Aggies

Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 6.8

2023 Preseason Ranking: Unranked

Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +5,000 (16th)

Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 7.8

2023 Preseason Ranking: 15th

Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +1,500 (6th)

8. Oklahoma Sooners

Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 8.0

2023 Preseason Ranking: Unranked

Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +3,000 (12th)

9. Oregon Ducks

Average Recruiting Rank over 5 Years: 9.0

2023 Preseason Ranking: 9th

Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +3,000 (12th)

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 11.8

2023 Preseason Ranking: 14th

Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +2,000 (7th)

11. Michigan Wolverines

Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 12.4

2023 Preseason Ranking: 3rd

Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +1,000 (5th)

12. Florida Gators

Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 12.4

2023 Preseason Ranking: Unrated

Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: N/A

