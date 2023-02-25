Oregon’s roster among the most ‘lethal’ in nation going into 2023
We recently started our deep dive into the Oregon Ducks roster going into the 2023 spring football season. Earlier in the week, we looked at how many top recruits were on the current Oregon roster, coming to the conclusion that this could be among the most talented rosters that we’ve ever seen in Eugene.
It’s becoming clear that this opinion is not one held just by Oregon fans, but a common thought in the world of college football. Recently, 247Sports went through the top teams in the nation and tried to determine who had the most “lethal” roster going into 2023, using recruiting grades and talent levels on current rosters to determine who is set up the most for success.
It should come as no surprise that the Ducks are among the top teams after five straight years of having the No. 1 recruiting class in the Pac-12, and ranking inside the top 15 nationally for the last six years straight.
So where do the Ducks rank among the most lethal rosters going into 2023? Take a look.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 1.4
Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +700 (3rd)
2. Georgia Bulldogs
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 2.4
Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +300 (1st)
T3. Ohio State Buckeyes
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 6.0
Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +600 (2nd)
T3. LSU Tigers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 6.0
Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +2,000 (7th)
T5. Texas Longhorns
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 6.8
Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +2,000 (7th)
T5. Texas A&M Aggies
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 6.8
2023 Preseason Ranking: Unranked
Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +5,000 (16th)
7. Clemson Tigers
Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 7.8
Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +1,500 (6th)
8. Oklahoma Sooners
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 8.0
2023 Preseason Ranking: Unranked
Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +3,000 (12th)
9. Oregon Ducks
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Average Recruiting Rank over 5 Years: 9.0
Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +3,000 (12th)
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 11.8
Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +2,000 (7th)
11. Michigan Wolverines
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 12.4
Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: +1,000 (5th)
12. Florida Gators
[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]
Average Recruiting Rank Over 5 Years: 12.4
2023 Preseason Ranking: Unrated
Odds to Win 2023 National Championship: N/A