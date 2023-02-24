Oregon’s roster in 2023 set to be among most talented in school history

At this point in the sporting calendar, while college football fans across the nation are anxiously waiting for spring football to start in a matter of weeks, we often try to project how the top teams in the nation are going to look at the start of next season.

It’s an easy rabbit hole to get sucked into, looking at past performance, recruiting rankings, returning production, and incoming transfers, all of which help us formulate an opinion on who we think is going to be the best in the upcoming season. For the Oregon Ducks, those aforementioned categories are all fun to talk about, since Eugene has been home to some very successful football over the years, with a bright future ahead thanks to elite recruiting and encouraging transfers added to the mix.

What’s encouraging about the 2023 season, though, is that it could feature one of the most talented rosters we’ve ever seen at Oregon. It’s hard to quantify talent, but one of the best ways is to look back at recruiting rankings and go from there. Of course, some of the best players in Oregon history were not highly-rated recruits — take Marcus Mariota or Justin Herbert, for example — so predicting success based on a 247Sports score is not a perfect practice. However, if you look at some of the top recruits in Oregon history — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Haloti Ngata, Jonathan Stewart, etc. — then you can see that it offers at least a solid representation of perceived talent.

For this exercise, we looked at Oregon’s current roster heading into spring football and took a look at how many of them fall in the top 100 of Oregon’s all-time recruiting list.

Again, it doesn’t offer a perfect picture of how good the Ducks can be in 2023, since some of the players who we expect to be the biggest impact players may not have been highly-rated recruits, but it does show that Oregon’s current roster is among the most talented we’ve ever seen in Eugene.

5-star EDGE Jordan Burch

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 4th*

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9952

National Ranking in Class: No. 8 (2020)

** As a transfer, Burch is technically not among the highest-rated recruits to ever sign with the Ducks, but his 247Sports recruiting rating would place him as the 4th highest-rated Oregon signee in school history.

Analysis

There’s a reason that Jordan Burch has so much hype surrounding him coming to Eugene. As one of the top-rated players to ever sign with the Ducks, fans hope his ceiling will be high enough to help elevate the defense to a championship level, and that he will reach that ceiling in 2023.

5-star OT Josh Conerly

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 8th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9918

National Ranking in Class: 16th (2022)

Analysis

Josh Conerly goes into the 2023 season with a clear path to becoming the starting left tackle for the Ducks. As the highest-rated OT Oregon has ever signed, Conerly has a high ceiling that could start to be realized this season.

5-star WR Jurrion Dickey

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 12th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9890

National Ranking in Class: 21st (2023)

Analysis

It’s hard to find any Oregon fan who isn’t incredibly excited to see what Jurrion Dickey can do in Eugene. As the second-highest-rated WR in Oregon history — behind only Cameron Colvin — Dickey has the talent to be one of the Ducks best WRs. Unfortunately, we will have to wait to see Dickey, as he won’t be in town for spring ball.

5-star QB Bo Nix

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 13th*

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9857

National Ranking in Class: 33rd (2019)

** As a transfer, Nix is technically not among the highest-rated recruits to ever sign with the Ducks, but his 247Sports recruiting rating would place him as the 13th highest-rated Oregon signee in school history.

Analysis

Another player who wasn’t “technically” an Oregon signee, Bo Nix stands as one of the most talented players on the Ducks’ roster, and his standing in the all-time rankings is impressive. He enters his second season with the Ducks as a Heisman Trophy candidate with hopes to take Oregon to the promised land.

5-star CB Dontae Manning

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 14th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9841

National Ranking in Class: 31st (2020)

Analysis

Is this the year that Dontae Manning takes the next step and becomes a starter on Oregon’s defense? Fans certainly hope so, since he is the highest-rated cornerback to ever sign with the Ducks, and would be a huge addition to a secondary that needs playmakers to step up.

4-star QB Ty Thompson

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 17th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9809

National Ranking in Class: 40th (2021)

Analysis

Remember the frenzied hype that was present in Eugene when Ty Thompson signed with the Ducks as the highest-rated QB to ever come to Oregon? Nothing has come of his career yet, with a couple of seasons sitting as the No. 2 on the depth chart, but there is a lot of hope that him biding his time will pay off in a big way down the road for Oregon.

4-star WR Troy Franklin

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 18th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9808

National Ranking in Class: 41st (2021)

Analysis

Troy Franklin had a coming-out party with the Ducks last season, announcing himself as the top receiver on the team. There’s a very good chance that he has another coming-out party in 2023, this time presenting himself as one of the top receivers in the nation.

4-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 19th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9798

National Ranking in Class: 44th (2023)

Analysis

What’s crazy about this is that Matayo Uiagalelei suffered a drop in the recruiting ratings after a late adjustment, losing his 5-star status. Several months ago, he would have rated as the No. 14 player on Oregon’s all-time list, but nonetheless, he cracks the top 20 and has a bright future ahead of him as a Duck.

4-star LB Mase Funa

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 31st

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9681

National Ranking in Class: 68th (2019)

Analysis

Did you remember that Mase Funa was this highly-rated of a recruit? I can’t say I did. While he has had a really solid Oregon career, there are hopes that his final season in Eugene can be the cherry on top, especially after his Holiday Bowl MVP to end the 2022 season.

4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 43rd

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9574

National Ranking in Class: 91st (2023)

Analysis

Rodrick Pleasant’s commitment to Oregon, unfortunately, felt like it got overshadowed on signing day because of the whole Nyckoles Harbor situation with South Carolina. Regardless, though, Pleasant was one of the key pickups in the 2023 cycle and he has a chance to be an instant impact player in the return game this season.

4-star S Bryan Addison

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 45th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9552

National Ranking in Class: 98th (2018)

Analysis

Though he came to the Ducks as a wide receiver, Addison has done well to establish himself as one of the better defenders in Oreogn’s secondary. He is returning for his final season in 2023 and should be a great veteran presence at the back of the defense.

4-star LB Keith Brown

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 49th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9479

National Ranking in Class: 114th (2021)

Analysis

With the departure of Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe, there’s a good chance that Keith Brown steps into the starting lineup this year and has a big role on the defense. We have seen flashes during his time in Eugene that he could be an electric playmaker for the Ducks.

4-star TE Kenyon Sadiq

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 50th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9467

National Ranking in Class:115th (2023)

Analysis

Kenyon Sadiq was one of the prized recruits in Oregon’s 2023 class, and thanks to the limited depth at tight end for the Ducks, there’s a real chance that he plays a meaningful role behind Terrance Ferguson as a true freshman.

4-star CB Daylen Austin

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 51st

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9462

National Ranking in Class: 116th (2023)

Analysis

Much like Rodrick Pleasant, the addition of Daylen Austin in the 2023 class was a massive win for Oregon’s secondary. While he may not compete for a lot of playing time right away, Austin looks to have a bright future in Eugene.

4-star QB Austin Novosad

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 56th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9435

National Ranking in Class: 131st (2023)

Analysis

Austin Novosad represents one of the biggest wins for the Ducks during the 2023 recruiting cycle, getting him to flip from Baylor on early signing day after the loss of 5-star QB Dante Moore. Novosad now comes to Eugene with a couple of years to learn from both Bo Nix and Ty Thompson before potentially taking over down the road.

4-star S Steve Stephens IV

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 57th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9430

National Ranking in Class: 137th (2018)

Analysis

Steve Stephens will stand as one of the veteran-most players on Oregon’s defense this season, and he could absolutely step into the ‘Verone McKinley QB of the defense’ type role, which the Ducks desperately need.

4-star LB Devon Jackson

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 58th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9428

National Ranking in Class: 140th (2022)

Analysis

We didn’t get to see Devon Jackson on the field at all as he redshirted in 2022, but he has great size for a linebacker and should be able to find a contributing role at a relatively thin position in 2023.

4-star RB Dante Dowdell

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 60th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9425

National Ranking in Class: 134th (2023)

Analysis

Dante Dowdell is among the most hyped players coming to Eugene in 2023, but because of the incredible depth at the RB position, it’s unclear how much of him we will see right away. Regardless of whether it’s this year or down the road, the future seems bright for Dowdell.

4-star CB Jalil Tucker

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 63rd

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9417

National Ranking in Class: 145th (2022)

Analysis

Jalil Tucker came to Eugene as one of the highest-rated players in the 2022 class, but he utilized his redshirt so we didn’t get to see him on the field. However, there’s a good chance that he can crack the rotation this season with a full year of experience now under his belt.

4-star WR Kyler Kasper

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 65th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9401

National Ranking in Class: 150th (2022)*

** Kasper was originally part of the 2023 class, but reclassified to 2022 and joined the Ducks a year early.

Analysis

When you talk about players who have the highest likelihood to step into a major role for Oregon, Kyler Kasper’s name seems to come up a lot. The Ducks have a need for another WR to establish themselves, and Kasper has all the tools, plus now a year of experience, to be able to fill that role for Oregon.

4-star CB Jahlil Florence

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 67th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9377

National Ranking in Class:157th (2022)

Analysis

We got a good look at some of what Jahlil Florence could do last year as a true freshman, where he cracked the rotation near the end of the season and was able to contribute some meaningful minutes. I expect that role to only grow going forward, and he could be a big part of the defense in 2023.

4-star OL Dave Iuli

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 86th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9238

National Ranking in Class:191st (2022)

Analysis

While we are still waiting to see what Dave Iuli can do on the field, it’s become clear that he is among the most charismatic and well-liked players off of the field. With a remade offensive line this year, there’s a good chance that Iuli can throw his name in the mix as someone that cracks the rotation.

4-star RB Jordan James

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 91st

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9224

National Ranking in Class: 196th (2022)

Analysis

Jordan James was one of the few freshmen that got a sizeable role in 2022, acting as the Ducks’ power back in the 14J personnel package that was often featured in short-yardage situations. Oregon’s RB room is deep, but James definitely has a chance to grab an expanded role in 2023 and become more than just a package player.

4-star OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 95th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9216

National Ranking in Class: 197th (2021)

Analysis

With the remade offensive line, it seems more-likely-than-not that Jackson Powers-Johnson will find a role somewhere as a starter on the interior and be a key piece for the Ducks going forward.

4-star DL Johnny Bowens

Place in Oregon’s Top 100: 97th

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9209

National Ranking in Class: 211th (2023)

Analysis

Johnny Bowens is a good-sized defensive lineman that has a high ceiling working under Dan Lanning. He may not be able to crack a deep rotation this season as a freshman, but there is certainly a future for him in Eugene.

