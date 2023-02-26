Oregon’s Rivaldo Soares: ‘I live for moments like that’ following game-winner against Oregon State

AFP

Barbora Krejcikova defeated Iga Swiatek to claim the Dubai WTA title on Saturday, becoming just the fourth woman this century to defeat the top three players in the world at the same tournament For former French Open champion Krejcikova, ranked 30 in the world, it was a sixth career title.It was the first set Swiatek has lost since her Australian Open fourth round defeat to Elena Rybakina last month.