Oregon’s Will Richardson reflects on his triple-double vs. Nevada

Associated Press

Georgia’s 2022 election season ended dramatically this past week, but that was because of the closely watched Senate runoff that solidified Democratic control of the chamber and not for any large-scale problems with voting. “Georgia’s election system has been challenged and scrutinized and criticized and passed every test,” Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement after Tuesday's runoff, citing high turnout. Voting rights and community groups say their grassroots efforts to work around the new restrictions were key to the relatively strong turnout.