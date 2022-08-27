Safelite Autoglass buys naming rights to playing field at Ohio Stadium
How you feeling about this Buckeye fans?
Frank Thomas does not sound happy to see Allen Greene leaving the Plains.
The Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson joins Yahoo Finance Live to share how her school wants to eliminate student debt, the state of higher education, the upcoming college football season, and NIL rules.
American football fans can all agree — inflation is taking a toll on the cost of tailgates this season.
Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dr. Oz is urging his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to commit to a debate ahead of what he calls a “transformative” election.
Six of the 43 college students “disappeared” in 2014 were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the local army commander who ordered them killed, the Mexican government official leading a Truth Commission said Friday. Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas made the shocking revelation directly tying the military to one of Mexico's worst human rights scandals, and it came with little fanfare as he made a lengthy defense of the commission’s report released a week earlier. Last week, despite declaring the abductions and disappearances a “state crime” and saying that the army watched it happen without intervening, Encinas made no mention of six students being turned over to Col. José Rodríguez Pérez.
Europe is facing its worst drought in 500 years, with two-thirds of the continent under stressed conditions, according to a study conducted by the European Commission.
The New York Giants are the NFL's most-injured team since 2009 and they appear destined to continue that trend following an ugly summer.
The fact that Bills punter Matt Araiza admitted to having sex with a minor is problematic according to a prominent attorney.
Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious [more]
Originally 11 LIV members were part of the lawsuit. The number is down to seven.
Everything you need to know for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
The Big Ten season kicks off in Week 0, but the game won't be played in the United States. Why Northwestern and Nebraska instead will play in Ireland.
In the eight days since Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson: (1) accepted an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine; (2) issued a statement accepting accountability for his decisions; and (3) promptly proclaimed his innocence at a press conference, the NFL hasn’t had much if anything to say about Watson’s lack of remorse. On Friday, an advisor [more]
The deputy was shot in front of his patrol car as he approached the driver, video shows.
Brewers attendance is down, but why? Our readers mentioned several things that might be contributing to the decline.
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lances team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster -- reportedly for good reason.
James Harden doesn't want any cake y'all.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR officials penalized six Cup Series teams for multiple failures in Friday’s pre-race inspection at Daytona International Speedway. Those teams each had one crew member ejected before Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM), the last race in the Cup Series’ regular season. RELATED: Weekend schedule: […]
Jeremy Clements won a wild Xfinity Series race Friday night at Daytona International Speedway.
Next month’s BMW PGA Championship is expected to have a heavy LIV presence.