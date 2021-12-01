Oregon regular season awards: Recognizing Ducks’ best players ahead of bowl season

The regular season has now come to an end for the Oregon Ducks, and while they are still playing one more time on Friday night in the Pac-12 Championship Game with an opportunity to advance to the Rose Bowl, we wanted to take stock of the season thus far and see which players stand out the most.

We went through this exercise a couple of months ago in our Early Season Awards, where we gave attention to the overall MVP of the team, as well as the best offensive players, defensive players, and position groups. We also identified a most-improved player, and a best unform combination early in the season.

A lot has changed since then, and though the Ducks have continued to be successful, the landscape looks much different than it did at the end of September.

So without further ado, here are our regular season awards for the Ducks. We plan to reconvene after the bowl game and give a final batch of awards for the year as a whole.

Team MVP Award

Winner: RB Travis Dye

(Previous Winner: Verone McKinley III)

Zachary Neel: I have zero problems giving this award to Travis Dye. He has been fantastic this season, especially filling in for an injured CJ Verdell. To be honest, I would probably make Dye the Offensive MVP and put Anthony Brown up for the Team MVP Award, simply for what a QB means for the team as a whole in the leadership role. However, there is arguably no player more deserving of this award than Dye is. Well earned.

Don Smalley: Travis Dye. When CJ Verdell got hurt and was out for the season, no one knew how Dye would do at the No. 1 RB. Was he durable enough? Would the Ducks have to turn to the freshmen? Instead, he took the opportunity and quite literally, ran with it. Dye will probably get second-team all-conference running back with his 14 touchdowns.

Andy Patton: There is no way the team MVP award can go to anyone other than Travis Dye, who stepped up in a huge way when CJ Verdell went out for the season. With Anthony Brown having an up-and-down campaign, Dye was the sole reason the Ducks won some early-season games. He has elevated his NFL stock significantly and is a key cog for this Oregon squad.

Offensive MVP Award

Winner: QB Anthony Brown

(Previous Winner: CJ Verdell)

Zachary Neel: As I said already, I would argue that Anthony Brown deserves the Team MVP Award simply because he has been an incredible leader this year. Nonetheless, his role as the offensive leader has been great for a team that has been inconsistent this year. Of course, Brown has seen a lot of ups and downs, but in Oregon’s wins, he has been pretty damn good.

Don Smalley: Anthony Brown. For a guy that receives so much grief for not being someone else, Brown just continues to do him. He had one of the all-time rivalry games against the Beavers. Five incompletions, 275 yards, two touchdowns throwing and one running. He had one bad game at Utah and he gets to redeem himself against the Utes on Friday.

Andy Patton: Can’t give Dye both awards, and while Brown has certainly drawn the ire of the fanbase at times it is pretty clear he has done more good than bad this season, particularly in a must-win game against Oregon State last weekend. For better or worse, Brown is the man to lead this team in their Pac-12 title bout with Utah and (potentially) in the Rose Bowl as well.

Defensive MVP Award

Winner: S Verone McKinley III (Noah Sewell also received votes)

(Previous Winner: Noah Sewell)

Zachary Neel: Verone won the Team MVP award earlier in the season, and he is my easy choice for the Defensive MVP. There is arguably no player who means more to the rest of the defense, simply because of McKinley’s ability to diagnose and quarterback the defense from his position in the secondary. His teammates are constantly in the right position, and they all say it is in large part because of his help. The General gets this one for me.

Don Smalley: Noah Sewell. He showed game after game that he’s one of the top linebackers in the country. Duck fans better savor watching Sewell because he won’t be in Eugene long. Shout out to Brandon Dorlus for his play on the defensive line, as well.

Andy Patton: In the interest of not copying Don entirely, I’ll go with Verone McKinley here. McKinley leads the conference with five interceptions, and his performance in the secondary this year has helped elevate Oregon’s defense even when they were without Kayvon Thibodeaux earlier in the season. Shoutout Noah Sewell who has of course been outstanding, and of course Thibodeaux when healthy.

Most Improved Player Award

Winner: WR Devon Williams

(Previous Winner: Camden Lewis)

Zachary Neel: I really wanted to give this award to freshman WR Kris Hutson, but I would be doing so for the same reasons that we are giving it to Devon Williams, who is absolutely deserving. After being out of the rotation early in the season, Williams has stepped up and become Oregon’s No. 1 WR and shown great chemistry with Anthony Brown. He is the deep threat that Duck fans have been wanting so badly.

Don Smalley: Devon Williams. The receivers had a tough time finding their footing in the first half of the season. There wasn’t one go-to guy breaking out. But in the second half, Williams became that receiver everyone wanted when he came out of high school. Shout out to Camden Lewis for becoming a reliable placekicker. No one is nervous when he comes onto the field. That wasn’t the case a year ago.

Andy Patton: Williams is a great pick here in a wide receiver room that needed someone to step up, but if it weren’t for the Utah game this would be a slam dunk for Camden Lewis. I’ll still take the kicker who seemed to make dramatic improvements from last season when he was far from a lock to knock anything through the uprights. It’s been a nice story all season long.

The Holding Out Hope Award

Winner: Seven McGee (Troy Franklin, Moliki Matavao also got votes)

(Previous Winner: Mycah Pittman, which…LOL)

Zachary Neel: We’ve got a split decision here. My vote is for WR Troy Franklin, who I think has all the intangibles to be a great player at Oregon, we are just waiting for him to put it all together. However, I will happily go with Don’s vote for Seven McGee. He has flashed, and in a slot-receiver role, I think he can really get going. I’m holding out hope that we see him get some big production in the last two games of the year.

Don Smalley: Seven McGee. I’m really anxious to see how Joe Moorhead uses his unique talent. McGee has the chance to be that X-factor that wasn’t there in the first game against the Utes.

Andy Patton: McGee is of course a great pick here, but I’m excited to see if freshman tight end Moliki Matavao will get more involved in these next few games. He’s been a steady presence as a blocker and scored a touchdown way back against Ohio State. Perhaps he’ll have a nice impact against Utah and in the Rose Bowl.

Best Position Group Award

Winner: Defensive Secondary (Offensive line also received votes)

(Previous Winner: Defensive Secondary)

Zachary Neel: I’d give this award to the offensive line, personally. What they’ve been able to do with the amount of turnover we’ve seen this season is spectacular. They’ve been missing numerous starters for stretches this season, including Alex Forsyth, Ryan Walk, and Jackson Powers-Johnson. Despite that, they are still one of the best groups in the Pac-12, and they’ve done a great job of opening up holes for Travis Dye and keeping Anthony Brown clean. Hats off to Alex Mirabal and his group.

Don Smalley: Secondary. Verone McKinley’s conference-leading five interceptions are just one part of why this group is really good. Mykael Wright, Jordan Happle, DJ James, Twikweze Bridges, and others proved that opposing quarterbacks throw at their own peril.

Andy Patton: Has to be the secondary. McKinley is elite, but Mykael Wright, DJ James, and Twikweze Bridges were all awesome as well and Bennett Williams – prior to his injury – was having a career year. If he’s back for the Rose Bowl, look out.

Best Uniform Combination Award

Winner: Week 11 vs. Washington State

(Previous Winner: Week 1 vs. Fresno State)

Zachary Neel: Once again, we have a three-way split decision. In this case, I’m making my choice the winner. Is that cheating, and taking advantage of my position as Managing Editor on the site? Absolutely. I have no regrets. How can the answer to this question not be Oregon’s green and white uniforms against Washington State in Week 11? The apple green jerseys, the yellow numbers, the crisp white helmets, and pants. Good Lord! I like to consider myself a Duck uniform connoisseur, and these might be among my favorite combinations of all time.

Don Smalley: Fresno State. You can’t ever go wrong with the traditional green and yellow. But the mostly yellow uniforms at night vs Arizona were nice as well. The cookie dough uniforms at UCLA were better than expected and the whites at Ohio State were a very clean look as well.

Andy Patton: I’m a sucker for traditional green and yellow, but I did love the white jerseys against Ohio State. Maybe I just remember the game fondly (which Oregon fan doesn’t?) but that uniform combination was sharp.

