Oregon recruits a pair of 4-star linebacker prospects from California

The Oregon Ducks have managed to create a significant boost to their linebacker corps this week with a pair of blue-chip recruits from the same region.

On Friday, they got a commitment from Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star linebacker Dylan Williams.

Williams (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) had offers from 30 other programs, including Michigan State, UCLA, Washington and USC. He is ranked No. 17 at his position and No. 18 overall in the state of California, going by the 247Sports composite rankings.

The Ducks followed that up with another big get at this position when Los Alamitos (Calif.) four-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi announced his commitment.

It's official 🙌 @kamar_mothudi Kamar Mothudi announced on the 247Sports YouTube Channel and chose the Ducks over a final five that also included Michigan State, Texas, Utah and Washington. FULL COMMITMENT: https://t.co/Z2YtiPpOxz pic.twitter.com/Hc61VMbPZJ — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 12, 2023

Mothudi (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) is ranked one spot lower among linebackers in his class and No. 20 in the state. He was also being pursued by many of the same schools, including Michigan State, Utah and Washington.

Oregon’s class of 2024 now has 20 hard commits and ranks No. 8 in the nation.

