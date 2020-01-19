Oregon recruit Noah Sewell injured in Polynesian Bowl, severity unknown

NBCS NW Staff

One of Oregon's top recruits for 2020 was injured Saturday night. 

Noah Sewell, the five-star inside linebacker and brother to Penei Sewell, went down at during the Polynesian Bowl.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The game, which is held in Honolulu, HI, is an all-star football game featuring the world's elite high school players of Polynesian heritage and other ancestries.

Sewell, a 6'2", 266-pound prospect chose the Ducks out of 34 total offers in November and officially signed in December. 247Sports rates Sewell as the best player to come out the state of Utah and the second-best inside linebacker in the country.

In addition to Sewell, the following Oregon recruits participated: Linebacker Justin Flowe, wide receiver Kris Hutson, cornerback Dontae Manning, quarterback Robby Ashford, cornerback Luke Hill, offensive lineman Laaope Laloulu and defensive lineman Maceal Adaese.

The nature of Sewell's injury is not known at this time. Hopefully it's nothing serious. We'll update you as information becomes available.

Oregon recruit Noah Sewell injured in Polynesian Bowl, severity unknown originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next