One of Oregon's top recruits for 2020 was injured Saturday night.

Noah Sewell, the five-star inside linebacker and brother to Penei Sewell, went down at during the Polynesian Bowl.

And Noah Sewell is down. Please don't be serious. #PolyBowl2K20 — Eric Pubols (@eloudux) January 19, 2020

Noah Sewell limps off the field but was putting weight on both legs as he walked off. — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) January 19, 2020

Noah Sewell is down on sideline with multiple medical personnel around him. Looked like his knee got kicked as he was closing in on a tackle. Not a non-contact and leg didn't bend awkwardly. Stinger? Oregon fans hoping so. — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) January 19, 2020

OMG Noah Sewell is hurt and everyone is down on one knee. On the replay it didn't seem like anything happened. Hopefully it's just a cramp. — 🌹Cyrus Smith 🏆 (@CoolCyWrites) January 19, 2020

Five star Oregon signee Noah Sewell was down on the field after lamding awkwardly during the poly bowl. Walked off the field on his own power though. — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) January 19, 2020

The game, which is held in Honolulu, HI, is an all-star football game featuring the world's elite high school players of Polynesian heritage and other ancestries.

Sewell, a 6'2", 266-pound prospect chose the Ducks out of 34 total offers in November and officially signed in December. 247Sports rates Sewell as the best player to come out the state of Utah and the second-best inside linebacker in the country.

In addition to Sewell, the following Oregon recruits participated: Linebacker Justin Flowe, wide receiver Kris Hutson, cornerback Dontae Manning, quarterback Robby Ashford, cornerback Luke Hill, offensive lineman Laaope Laloulu and defensive lineman Maceal Adaese.

The nature of Sewell's injury is not known at this time. Hopefully it's nothing serious. We'll update you as information becomes available.

Oregon recruit Noah Sewell injured in Polynesian Bowl, severity unknown originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest