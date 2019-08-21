Oregon's receiving corps received a scare with a possible fifth injury and appears to have dodged the literal largest blow.

6-foot-4, 230-pound senior Juwan Johnson was absent from Wednesday's practice (during the time reporters can watch) after leaving Tuesday's practice early with a noticeable limp, according to reports from Eugene.

When asked for an update on Oregon's big-bodied starter, wide receiver coach Jevon Bouknight said it was "precautionary" from cramps, according to reports from Eugene. Johnson is expected to play week one against Auburn.

Oregon needs to find its next leading receiver and the Penn State graduate transfer is looking every bit he part.

He brings needed experience to the position: playing in 16 more games than the Ducks' most veteran wide receiver, senior Brenden Schooler (21 games). Plus, his large, powerful, physical frame is unlike the other receivers currently on Oregon's roster along with his ability to power through and over defensive backs.

The Ducks receiving corps is already coping with the loss of Brenden Schooler, who will be out another five to seven weeks after suffering a right foot injury that required surgery.

The depth took another hit when true freshman receiver Mycah Pittman, who was expected to contribute or possibly start this season, hurt his shoulder while making a diving catch and will be sidelined for at least 6-8 weeks.

Also, freshman wide receiver JR Waters had a lower leg procedure and won't return for four to six weeks. Freshmen Lance Wilhoit has also been limited with lingering injures.

Stay tuned for more updates, but it appears Oregon dodged a very large bullet.

Oregon receiver Juwan Johnson injury scare just "precautionary" originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest