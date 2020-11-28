Update on Oregon RB CJ Verdell after rivalry loss at Oregon State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The intense fog of the Willamette Valley lifted at the beginning of the fourth quarter in Corvallis, Oregon as the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers battled it out in the 124th rivalry game.

As the fog lifted, one player wasn’t seen on the field: Oregon junior running back CJ Verdell.

ESPN announced midway through the fourth quarter that Verdell was back in the locker room for an undisclosed reason.

When asked about Verdell's status after the game, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal kept it simple.

"He was unavailable."

Verdell carried the ball nine times for 36 yards in the contest.

Junior Travis Dye carried a majority of the load against the Beavers and finished with 12 carries for 93 yards. Junior Cyrus Habibi-Likio, the “Redzone Warrior” with his 6’1”, 215-pound frame, added four carries for 11 yards and one touchdown.

Oregon finished with 183 total rushing yards in the 41-38 loss to Oregon State.

Next up, the No. 15 Ducks (3-1) will travel south to play the Cal Golden Bears (0-3) on Saturday, December 5.