Oregon RB Byron Cardwell Jr. announces that he will enter the transfer portal
It may have been the worst-kept secret for the Oregon Ducks this season, but sophomore running back Byron Cardwell Jr. has announced that he has entered the transfer portal and will look to find a new team this offseason.
Cardwell, who had a breakout season as a freshman in Eugene, struggled to find a role on the offense this year under a new coaching staff, and spent much of the season on the sideline while other players got playing time. I’m told that Cardwell quickly made the decision to redshirt rather than get spotty touches here and there while mulling over the decision to transfer at the end of the season.
In his career at Oregon, Cardwell rushed for 4 total touchdowns and have one receiving touchdown as well, racking up a total of 530 yards in 14 games.
Byron Cardwell Transfer Profile
Collegiate Stats
Oregon Ducks
2021: 12 games | 61 rushes, 417 yards, 3 TD
2022: 2 games | 11 rushes, 76 yards, 1 TD
Vitals
Hometown
San Diego, CA
Position
RB
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
205 pounds
Class
2021
Top Schools Before Commitment
Oregon Ducks
Auburn Tigers
California Golden Bears
Texas A&M Aggies
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
92
CA
RB
Rivals
4
5.8
CA
RB
ESPN
4
83
CA
RB
On3 Recruiting
4
91.37
CA
RB
247 Composite
4
0.9226
CA
RB
Byron Cardwell Jr. announced on his IG that he will be entering the transfer portal and leaving the Oregon Ducks. pic.twitter.com/XlyyHSxoZW
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 29, 2022