Oregon rallies for four runs and stuns Seattle in 10 innings

It was just how Mark Wasikowski and the Ducks drew it up.

That plan, obviously, was to wait out a 70-minute weather delay, give up three runs in the top of the 10th, and then use two infield hits, a deflection into center field, two hit batsmen, and a single from Drew Smith to score two more and stun Seattle University 5-4.

All right, this scenario wouldn’t be No. 1 on the list in ways to win a game, but that’s exactly how Oregon captured the opening contest of a four-game non-conference series with the Redhawks.

It was 1-1 after nine innings that was a rare midweek pitching duel. But that ended quickly in extra when Seattle’s third baseman Derek Gellos deposited a pitch over the left-center wall for the three-run home run and give the Redhawks a 4-1 lead.

Things were looking quite bleak for the Ducks, who were trying to avoid a two-game losing streak. The rally began harmlessly when Bryce Boettcher hit a high chopper to third that he was able to beat out at first. Chase Meggers hit his own tapper off the end of the bat for another infield single and the Ducks were in business.

Anson Aroz didn’t waste any time by smacking a liner off of pitcher Brady Liddle’s foot that got past the shortstop into center to score Boettcher.

After a sacrifice fly from Mason Neville Liddle didn’t help his cause by hitting Justin Cassella and Jacob Walsh to reload the bases. Only needing a fly ball to tie the game, Smith did much more with a liner down the left field line to score both Aroz and Cassella.

It was Oregon’s second walk-off win in five days. The Ducks defeated Arizona 3-2 on Saturday.

These two teams will meet up again for Game 2 of the series, set for a 5:05 pm PST first pitch streamed on Pac-12 Insider.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire