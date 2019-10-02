Oregon's depth at quarterback took a hit ahead of the No. 13 Ducks' matchup vs. the visiting California Bears.

6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback Cale Millen will sit out the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. According to Coach Mario Cristobal on Wednesday following practice, Millen "had some work done" on his right (throwing) arm and will be out this season.

Millen was listed tbehind senior Justin Herbert and redshirt freshman Tyler Shough.

Without Millen, the Ducks now have Herbert, Shough, and 6-foot-3, 214-pound redshirt freshman Bradley Yaffe on the roster at quarterback.

Millen did not see playing time and was on track to utilize a redshirt year regardless of injury. The four-star prospect (rated by 247 sports and the No. 2 player in the state of Washington) from Mt. Is High School in Snoqualmie, Washington signed with the Ducks during the early signing period last December.

