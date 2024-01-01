Oregon quarterback Bo Nix reflects on his five-year college football career
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix was named the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP after throwing five touchdown passes Monday in a 45-6 win over Liberty.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
Daniels was the only QB to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 in 2023.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama face off in a powerhouse battle at the Rose Bowl.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
A lot went wrong for Miami on Sunday, and the road to the Super Bowl will likely run through Baltimore again.
The Vikings and Packers are both still in the NFC wild-card hunt.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap an absolutely bonkers Week 17 of NFL action. The dynamic duo start off by highlighting some of the more intriguing games from the weekend, including the massive officiating blunder on Saturday night that potentially decided the NFC East in favor of the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens' dominating victory over the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles' tragic meltdown at the end of this season culminating in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The duo also address David Tepper throwing a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during the Carolina Panthers' loss, and Fitz and Frank discuss what's a suitable punishment for an NFL owner – who should be held to an even higher standard than players and coaches. Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate, as they go back and forth on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph impressing, the Chicago Bears and what to do with Justin Fields, the Denver Broncos' first game without Russell Wilson and much more.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
The Packers have to beat the Bears next week to make it into the playoffs.
The Eagles flipped the field on the Cardinals with a full-length pick 6 to increase their lead.
The Chiefs scored a single touchdown on Sunday, but it was enough to beat the Bengals, alongside an onslaught of Harrison Butker field goals.
The Steelers have managed to turn their season around.