Oregon quarterback Bo Nix reacts to first game inside of Autzen Stadium

As far as debuts go, it would be pretty hard to impress a fanbase more than quarterback Bo Nix did out of the gates on Saturday afternoon.

On the first play from scrimmage, Nix — a veteran transfer from Auburn brought in to compete for the starting job — unleashed a bomb to wide receiver Seven McGee, chewing up 70 yards and putting the Ducks in prime scoring position.

Oregon fans, Bo Nix. Bo Nix, Oregon fans.

Safe to say it was a pleasant meeting.

Nix went on to be the most impressive QB of the day, throwing 3 touchdowns and 1 INT on 8-for-15 passing. He had 230 total yards, with two bombs of 70-yards each, one to McGee, and the other a TD to WR Dont’e Thornton.

No matter what his expectations were for the day, he left Autzen Stadium in awe of the environment.

“That was awesome,” Nix said. “With the crowd like that, it was an impressive spring game. I wasn’t expecting that many people for the spring game. The atmosphere was really fun.”

That should come as some pretty high praise coming from a player with the SEC background that Nix has. After three years as the Auburn starter — a place where crowds regularly exceed 87,500 during the season —Nix celebrating the atmosphere in Autzen is notable.

More than the crowd, though, it was Oregon’s offense that was the real talk of the day. The Ducks put up a combined 611 yards and 52 points, with 5 total explosion plays (35+ yards gained).

“We just wanted to execute and have some drives and explosive plays that ended in touchdowns,” Nix said. “And we did that.”

With his debut, Nix helped usher in a new era of Oregon football. There’s no telling whether or not he will be the starting QB come September, but his career as an Oregon quarterback officially got off the ground on Saturday. It was a memorable day for all.

