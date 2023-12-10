Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finishes third in Heisman Trophy balloting

NEW YORK - Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finished third in the balloting for the Heisman Trophy after the results were announced Saturday night at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Nix, a 23-year-old senior from Pinson, Alabama received 885 total votes to finish behind winner LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and runner-up Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Nix received 51 first-place votes, 205 second-place votes and 322 third-place votes.

When asked about his chances at winning Oregon’s second Heisman Trophy, Nix said he was just happy to be attending the ceremony.

"I think that award goes beyond numbers," Nix said this week. "What you do on the field and with your team. Just to be a finalist is a tremendous accolade. With it being a team game, it's just all about winning football games. But it is fun to have success for your teammates and put them in a good position. Fortunately, for me, I was around a really good team."

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is one of the Heisman Trophy finalists.

Nix led the Ducks to a 11-2 season after throwing for 4,145 yards, with 40 touchdowns and three interceptions. He led the FBS in completions, and completion percentage, and tied for the lead in touchdown passes with Daniels.

Nix’s next football stop is Glendale, Arizona, as the Ducks take on undefeated Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bo Nix finishes third in Heisman Trophy balloting