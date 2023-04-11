Oregon QB target Luke Moga announces commitment date

The Oregon Ducks could be finding out about one of their major recruiting targets in the coming weeks.

3-star quarterback Luke Moga, one of the top QB targets for Oregon in the 2024 class, announced that he would be making his commitment official on April 28th. Moga, who is rated as the No. 33 QB in the 2024 class, has the Ducks among his top schools, and will be taking another visit to Eugene in the coming weeks.

Though Moga is not considered highly rated, the Ducks have been keen on his abilities and high on his potential to grow as a passer. He has quickly started to rise up a lot of recruiting boards, and could very well see his recruiting ranking improve over the coming months.

Luke Moga’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 3 86 AZ QB 247Sports Composite 3 0.8759 AZ QB Rivals 3 5.7 AZ QB ESPN N/A N/A AZ QB On3 Recruiting 3 89 AZ QB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-2 Weight 190 pounds Hometown Sunnyslope, Arizona Projected Position Quarterback Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on January 25, 2023

Will visit Oregon again on April 22, 2023

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Miami Hurricanes

TCU Horned Frogs

BYU Cougars

Michigan State Spartans

Arizona State Sun Devils

Highlights

