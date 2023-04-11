Oregon QB target Luke Moga announces commitment date
The Oregon Ducks could be finding out about one of their major recruiting targets in the coming weeks.
3-star quarterback Luke Moga, one of the top QB targets for Oregon in the 2024 class, announced that he would be making his commitment official on April 28th. Moga, who is rated as the No. 33 QB in the 2024 class, has the Ducks among his top schools, and will be taking another visit to Eugene in the coming weeks.
Though Moga is not considered highly rated, the Ducks have been keen on his abilities and high on his potential to grow as a passer. He has quickly started to rise up a lot of recruiting boards, and could very well see his recruiting ranking improve over the coming months.
Luke Moga’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
3
86
AZ
QB
247Sports Composite
3
0.8759
AZ
QB
Rivals
3
5.7
AZ
QB
ESPN
N/A
N/A
AZ
QB
On3 Recruiting
3
89
AZ
QB
Vitals
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
190 pounds
Hometown
Sunnyslope, Arizona
Projected Position
Quarterback
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on January 25, 2023
Will visit Oregon again on April 22, 2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Miami Hurricanes
TCU Horned Frogs
BYU Cougars
Michigan State Spartans
Arizona State Sun Devils
Highlights