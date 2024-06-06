Oregon QB target cancels visit to Eugene after commitment flip to Alabama

The Oregon Ducks already have one quarterback committed in the 2025 recruiting class with 4-star Akili Smith Jr. being locked in since last year. However, it became clear this spring that they were pursuing a second, and the main target was Duncanville’s 4-star Keelon Russell.

Russell, who was previously committed to SMU, was a flip target for the Ducks, but the Alabama Crimson Tide stepped in the way of that this past week, flipping the QB who is ranked as the 38th-best player in the 2025 class.

It appears that Russell will now be shutting down his recruitment, and will no longer take any of the official visits that he had scheduled, one of which was to Eugene.

NEWS: Alabama QB commit Keelon Russell won’t be taking any more Official Visits, he tells me for @on3recruits Had OVs planned to Oregon and Florida, but those will no longer take place “Roll Tide is home, sweet home. 100% locked in!” – @Pres1dential https://t.co/N3y8KC0n05 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 4, 2024

The Ducks will still likely pursue a second QB in the 2025 class, with 5-star Husan Longstreet expected to be the target, per multiple resorts.

