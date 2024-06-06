Advertisement

Oregon QB target cancels visit to Eugene after commitment flip to Alabama

zachary neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks already have one quarterback committed in the 2025 recruiting class with 4-star Akili Smith Jr. being locked in since last year. However, it became clear this spring that they were pursuing a second, and the main target was Duncanville’s 4-star Keelon Russell.

Russell, who was previously committed to SMU, was a flip target for the Ducks, but the Alabama Crimson Tide stepped in the way of that this past week, flipping the QB who is ranked as the 38th-best player in the 2025 class.

It appears that Russell will now be shutting down his recruitment, and will no longer take any of the official visits that he had scheduled, one of which was to Eugene.

The Ducks will still likely pursue a second QB in the 2025 class, with 5-star Husan Longstreet expected to be the target, per multiple resorts.

