Oregon QB prospect Bo Nix visited with the Seahawks this weekend

The Seahawks hosted Oregon quarterback Bo Nix for an official visit this weekend, according to a report by Aaron Wilson.

Nix (6-foot-3, 214 pounds) was one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football over the last couple of seasons. In 2023 he totaled over 4,500 passing yards, 45 touchdowns, just three interceptions and a 188.3 rating. Here’s the highlight reel.

And here’s a look at every throw from Oregon’s Pro Day.

Seattle fans who don’t like the idea of drafting Nix should probably rest easy. He is expected to come off the board before they are on the clock at No. 16 overall. The Vikings, Raiders and Broncos have all been linked to Nix and all pick before the Seahawks.

The team has also done their diligence on a couple other first-round quarterback prospects, including JJ McCarthy from Michigan and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. While they haven’t held any official visits, they are well-acquainted with Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

Other high-end Ducks to watch out for during the draft include center Jackson Powers-Johnson, wide receiver Troy Franklin, running back Bucky Irving, cornerback Khyree Jackson and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus.

