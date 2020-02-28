Oregon QB Justin Herbert's official numbers at the NFL Combine, FULL highlight

The NFL Scouting Combine is upon us and it's a chance for us all to see the best collegiate athletes participate in potentially meaningless drills.

It's more than week's long scouting session filled with formal and informal interviews that consist of odd lines of questioning, media gauntlets and a deep dive into one's personal life.

So, maybe participating in these drills might be the best part.

For Oregon QB Justin Herbert, he's looking to prove any doubters wrong. And, if the numbers he put up were any indication, he's well on his way to doing so.

Here are Herbert's official numbers coming out of day one:

40 yard dash: 4.68 seconds

Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

Broad jump: 123 inches

3 cone drill: 7.06 seconds

20 yard shuttle: 4.46 seconds

And here's how he stacks up to this year's class of QB's:

Third fastest 40 yard dash behind Cole McDonald (4.58) from Hawaii and Jalen Hurts (4.59) from Oklahoma

Tied for second place with Utah State's Jordan Love in vertical leap. Cole McDonald had a 36" vertical leap

Third place in broad jump behind Missouri's Kelly Bryant and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, who tied for first with a 125 inch jump.

First place in the three cone drill, beating our Princeton's Kevin Davidson and Hawaii's Cole McDonald who came in second with a time of 7.13

Fourth place in the 20 yard shuttle, behind Kevin Davidson(4.37), Michigan State's Bran Lewerke (4.40) and Colorado's Steven Montez (4.43)

Herbert did not bench press

"I think the kid that showed up at the University of Oregon isn't me anymore," Herbert told reporters at the Combine on Monday. "There are aspects of my game that have changed. I've become more vocal. I've become more outgoing and there are things you have to do to be a quarterback and the way a quarterback carries himself. I think I've done a great job of becoming that over these past four years."

"I want to come out here and I want to do everything, have fun, get better, learn. I think it's all about the long haul so anything I can do to extend my game is what I'm going to do."

