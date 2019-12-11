Oregon QB Justin Herbert awarded William V. Campbell Trophy

Oregon football's destiny changed three years ago on October 8, 2016. It was a 70 degree day in Eugene, with a 4:35 PM kickoff. A Saturday rival game featuring Oregon vs. Washington. The Ducks were on a three-game losing streak in a desperate search for answers. They turned to a tall, gangly figure sporting the No. 10 across his chest as he trotted onto the field ready to begin his starting role. This figure was freshman quarterback Justin Herbert, and he and the Ducks got smacked 70-21 by the Huskies.

But it was in that moment, on that day, that Oregon football would change the course of its destiny.

A 4-8 season that turned into a Rose Bowl appearance four years later thanks in big to the arm, mind, character and heart of Herbert.

On Tuesday, three days after leading the Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship, Herbert was honored with the William V. Campbell award.

The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Here are the prerequisites for this prestigious award:

Be a senior or graduate student. Check.

Herbert gave Ducks fans the best Christmas present of them all when he announced he would forgo the 2019 NFL Draft as a potential top 10 draft pick and return to Oregon for his senior season. And what a season it has been with a Rose Bowl at the end of the tunnel.

Have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale. Check.

Well, sort of because Herbert broke the scale. He currently holds a 4.01 GPA majoring in General Science with an emphasis in Biology. When Talkin' Ducks host Jordan Kent sat down with Herbert earlier this season, Herbert explained with a chuckle that his toughest class was neuroscience, which we think just may be everyone's toughest class…

Outstanding football ability. Check.

Duh. A projected top 10 draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, leading his team to a Pac-12 Championship and now Rose Bowl appearance, second in the Pac-12 conference in passing (3,333 yards), 32 touchdowns to just five interceptions on the season and a 74.1 QBR.

Strong leadership and citizenship. Check.

In an article written by Rob Moseley of GoDucks.com, Herbert was one of the main advocates to name Mario Cristobal as Oregon's head coach after Willie Taggart departed for Florida State in 2017. Herbert called UO athletic director Rob Mullens over the phone to directly give his opinion.

Herbert exhibits leadership qualities on and off the field, and as the Ducks prepare for their final game of the season at the 'granddaddy of them all', can you imagine a better storybook ending than Herbert, the hometown hero, hoisting a Rose Bowl trophy in a few weeks…

