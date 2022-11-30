Oregon QB Jay Butterfield announces he will enter the transfer portal

Oregon Ducks quarterback Jay Butterfield has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal and leaving Eugene after the 2022 season.

This does not come as a major surprise, with Butterfield coming to Oregon as a relatively highly-rated recruit and struggling to see any semblance of playing time.

Butterfield did not play at all in the 2020 season, and only saw a total of four passing attempts in 2021 and 2022 combined, throwing for 23 total yards. He competed with the likes of Anthony Brown, Ty Thompson, Robby Ashford, and Bo Nix during his time in Eugene.

As a former 4-star recruit, Butterfield was rated as the No. 5 pro-style QB in the 2020 recruiting class.

Jay Butterfield’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Oregon Ducks

2021: 1 game | 2-for-3, 22 yards

2022: 1 game | 1-for-1, 1 yard

Vitals

Hometown

Brentwood, California

Projected Position

Quarterback

Height

6-foot-6

Weight

215 pounds

Class

2020

 

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

91

CA

QB

Rivals

4

5.9

CA

QB

ESPN

4

82

CA

QB

On3 Recruiting

4

92.57

CA

QB

247 Composite

4

0.9352

CA

QB

 

Notable Offers Before Commitment

  • Oregon Ducks

  • USC Trojans

  • Tennessee Volunteers

  • Arizona Wildcats

  • Arizona State Sun Devils

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Washington Huskies

