Oregon QB Jay Butterfield announces he will enter the transfer portal
Oregon Ducks quarterback Jay Butterfield has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal and leaving Eugene after the 2022 season.
This does not come as a major surprise, with Butterfield coming to Oregon as a relatively highly-rated recruit and struggling to see any semblance of playing time.
Butterfield did not play at all in the 2020 season, and only saw a total of four passing attempts in 2021 and 2022 combined, throwing for 23 total yards. He competed with the likes of Anthony Brown, Ty Thompson, Robby Ashford, and Bo Nix during his time in Eugene.
As a former 4-star recruit, Butterfield was rated as the No. 5 pro-style QB in the 2020 recruiting class.
Jay Butterfield’s Transfer Portal Profile
Collegiate Stats
Oregon Ducks
2021: 1 game | 2-for-3, 22 yards
2022: 1 game | 1-for-1, 1 yard
Vitals
Hometown
Brentwood, California
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
6-foot-6
Weight
215 pounds
Class
2020
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
91
CA
QB
Rivals
4
5.9
CA
QB
ESPN
4
82
CA
QB
On3 Recruiting
4
92.57
CA
QB
247 Composite
4
0.9352
CA
QB
Notable Offers Before Commitment
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
Tennessee Volunteers
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona State Sun Devils
Michigan Wolverines
Washington Huskies
Ready for the next chapter✌🏻🦆 @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/MKJaFtuovD
— Jay Butterfield (@jay_butterfield) November 30, 2022