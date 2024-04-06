Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel is making an impression on and off the field

If there’s one guy on the Oregon Ducks football team to assess how the newest Duck quarterback Dillon Gabriel is faring in the early going, it would be Tez Johnson.

The Oregon senior receiver was in Gabriel’s place this time last year when he transferred in from Troy. Although he had plenty of experience under his belt, he was still the new guy on the field trying to make a positive impression to everyone on and off the field.

Only in Johnson’s case, he was catching passes, not throwing them.

So when asked how his new quarterback was doing in his short time on campus, Johnson offered up this analysis on the former Oklahoma Sooner.

“He’s funny. Ya know, Dillon Gabriel is a total goofball,” Johnson said. “Like, he’s all for the team. He’s a goofy guy. He’s a kid in the locker room. But he’s also good people like when it’s time to put work in, you’re gonna put the work in. And we like that about a quarterback.”

There was no other player like Nix when it came to putting the work in and being good people. Gabriel certainly has some big cleats to fill, but from the sound of it, No. 8 is handling it like the cool customer he was billed as being.

