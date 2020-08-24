Oregon QB commit Ty Thompson is Ducks’ first-ever 5-star quarterback commit by Rivals

Oregon Ducks football is going to have a promising and bright future at the quarterback position.

Rivals recently started updating its five-stars and, the newest name on the list is newly commit Ty Thompson, who is now officially added to the five-star grouping on Rivals as of Monday.

Coming in at No. 17 overall is a big boost for Oregon's quarterback commit

Thompson is the first Oregon quarterback commit ever to earn the five-star distinction, eclipsing high-level four-star prospects Travis Jonsen (then Travis Waller; No. 49 in 2015) and Dennis Dixon (No. 57 in 2003) as the highest-rated signal-caller in program history.

The Arizona product committed to Oregon in mid-March as the nation's No. 8 pro-style passer, but has seen his stock rise quickly over the past few months.

Both Rivals and 247Sports made Thompson the nation's highest-rising prospect in updated spring rankings and he was rated the top quarterback at the Elite 11 camp by 247Sports.

The other recruits that are coming to Eugene soon, will make this offense even scarier.

Already, the Ducks have one of the best offensive recruiting classes in the nation with Thompson, five-star wide receiver Troy Franklin, four-star tight ends Ferguson and Maliki Matavao, and four-star receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson.

Oregon's class is rated No. 5 nationally by both Rivals and 247Sports and consists of two recruits with five-star ratings - Thompson and five-star wide receiver Troy Franklin.

