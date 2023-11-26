Oregon QB Bo Nix once again the odds-on favorite in Heisman betting odds after Week 13

College football's regular season came to a close on Saturday after 13 weeks of playing. At the same time, the race for the 2023 Heisman Trophy has narrowed down to three clear contenders on the odds leaderboard.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix remained the favorite for a third straight week and became the odds-on leader for the second time in those three weeks after a win over Oregon State.

Despite Nix's position as odds-on leader, he still has some close competition. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels trails the Oregon star, but not by much.

Here's how the latest Heisman Trophy odds look, as of Sunday, Nov. 26, with odds from BetMGM.

1. QB Bo Nix, Sr., Oregon (-135)

Last week: 1 (+110)

For yet another week, Nix excelled under the pressure of leading this year's Heisman Trophy race with an excellent performance. He finished the Rivalry Week game against Oregon State 33-40 on pass attempts for 367 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 31 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Nix will get the chance to wrap up his Heisman campaign and make a push for the College Football Playoff in the Pac-12 Championship against Washington on Dec. 1.

2. QB Jayden Daniels, Sr., LSU (+110)

Last week: 2 (+140)

Quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.

Nix may have climbed into the odds-on lead, but Daniels does not trail by much. His odds improved in the win over Texas A&M with a 16-24, 235-yard, four-touchdown passing performance in addition to 120 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Daniels' Heisman campaign is over after Week 13, and he is very much in the picture to win college football's most prestigious trophy.

3. QB Michael Penix Jr., Sr., Washington (+1600)

Last week: 3 (+500)

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) celebrates throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

After leading for a hefty portion of the season, Penix now sits in a distant third place in Heisman odds. His final regular season game, a home win over Washington State, saw him go 18-33 on passing attempts for 204 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. It wasn't an impressive enough performance to stay close to Nix and Daniels at the top.

Penix will get one last shot at improving his Heisman odds in the Pac-12 Championship against Nix and the Oregon Ducks next week.

Remaining Heisman odds top 10

