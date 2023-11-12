Oregon QB Bo Nix is new odds-on leader in Heisman betting odds after Week 11 action

Week 11 of college football action brought about some big changes on the 2023 Heisman Trophy odds leaderboard.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix completed his long climb to become the odds-on leader for the Heisman with a stellar performance against the USC Trojans at home. That dropped Washington quarterback, and previous odds leader, Michael Penix Jr. down a spot.

Outside of the top two, there was even more notable movement with a couple of new names joining the top five for the first time, including one player that isn't a quarterback.

Here's how the latest Heisman Trophy odds look, as of Sunday, Nov. 12, with odds from BetMGM.

1. QB Bo Nix, Sr., Oregon (-150)

Last week: 2 (+200)

One week after Nix climbed to his season-high second place spot and four weeks after his odds dropped as low as +3000, he surged into the odds-on lead with a masterful performance against USC.

The Ducks' quarterback completed 23 of his 31 pass attempts for a season-high 412 yards and four touchdowns. On his first two pass attempts, Nix was 2-2 with 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Oregon – the No. 6 team in the country according to the latest US LBM Coaches Poll – will take the show on the road when they face Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz. for Week 12. The Sun Devils just won their third game of the season, an upset over UCLA.

2. QB Michael Penix Jr., Sr., Washington (+275)

Last week: 1 (+150)

Despite playing well on Saturday, Penix's performance didn't compare to Nix's strong day. He dropped down to second place on the odds leaderboard for the second time in four weeks after two straight weeks as the odds leader

The Tampa, Fl. native led the No. 5 Huskies to a 35-28 victory over the No. 14 Utah Utes. Penix finished the game 24-42 on pass attempts with 332 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Washington will hit the road in Week 12 to take on No. 13 Oregon State, a team coming off of a 62-17 rout of Stanford.

3. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Jr., Ohio State (+500)

Last week: 6 (+1000)

For the first time this season, a player that is not a quarterback has cracked the top five in Heisman Trophy odds. Ohio State wide receiver and top NFL Draft prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. cut his Heisman odds in half with yet another outstanding performance in a season that has been full of them.

Harrison tallied 149 yards and two touchdowns against Michigan State in the Buckeyes' 38-3 victory. It was his seventh game with at least 100 yards in 10 contests so far this season and his third straight two-touchdown performance. The wide receiver slated to be one of the top picks in April's 2024 NFL Draft clinched a second straight 1,000-yard season with his showing against the Spartans.

No. 3 Ohio State remains home for Week 12 to host Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are 5-5 after a Week 11 loss to Purdue.

4. QB Jayden Daniels, Sr., LSU (+700)

Last week: 3 (+300)

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels attempts to leap over Florida Gators linebacker Mannie Nunnery.

Jayden Daniels has been one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college football this season, and he proved that again on Saturday despite a dip in Heisman odds.

Daniels was 17-26 as a passer with 372 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Florida Gators. As a runner, he added on 234 yards on 12 carries (19.5 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. In all, the senior signal-caller was responsible for 606 yards of offense and five touchdowns in the No. 19 Tigers' 52-35 win.

LSU and Daniels stay at home to host Georgia State in Week 12.

5. QB Carson Beck, Jr., Georgia (+3000)

Last week: 7 (+2500)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) warms up before the start of a game against Missouri.

Despite a drop in odds, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck climbed up the leaderboard and into the top five for the first time after Week 11.

Beck was 18-25 with 306 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Bulldogs' 52-17 win over No. 10 Ole Miss. He also ran for 30 yards on four attempts (7.5 yards per carry).

Beck and No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 12 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. for Week 12. The Volunteers fell to the Missouri Tigers in Week 11, 36-7.

