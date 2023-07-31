Oregon QB Bo Nix featured on Maxwell Award watchlist ahead of 2023 season

If you enter the season as one of the preeminent to win the Heisman Trophy and potentially lead your team to a conference title and spot in the College Football Playoff, then it shouldn’t be a surprise that you find your name on a handful of award watch lists ahead of the season.

For Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, the first of many watch list announcements came on Monday, naming him as a candidate for the Maxwell Award, given to the best player in college football.

Unsurprisingly, the watch list also featured names like Caleb Williams, Michael Penix, Drake Maye, and many other top QBs in the sport.

More Football!

John Harbaugh has glowing words for former Oregon Duck, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Ducks pick up prediction to land Oregon legacy player and elite 2025 QB

Assessing Pac-12 preseason media poll accuracy over past decade

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire