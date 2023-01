Oregon QB Bo Nix anchors strong group of Pac-12 players in ESPN 100

If you want to watch the best players in college football, it looks like the Pac-12 is the way to go.

According to ESPN, 14 of the Top 100 players in the country play in the Conference of Champions. USC leads the way with five players.

Not surprisingly, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, ranks No. 1 on this list. Proof that the conference is better than it has been in the last quarter century, its top three quarterbacks, including Washington’s Michael Penix, Jr., will all be back in 2023. There is still no word on whether or not Utah’s Cam Rising will return in 2023.

Here are all the Pac-12 players who appeared on the list.

QB Caleb Williams - USC

Rank: 1

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman Trophy winner

2022 stats: 4,537 passing yards, 42 TD, 5 INT, 382 rushing yards, 10 TD

CB Clark Phillips - Utah

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 15

2022 stats: 24 tackles, 6 INT

QB Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 17

2022 stats: 4,641 passing yards, 31 TD, 8 INT, 4 rushing TD

TE Dalton Kincaid - Utah

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 22

2022 stats: 70 receptions, 890 yards, 8 TD

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 41

2022 stats: 3,153 passing yards, 27 TD, 10 INT, 645 rushing yards, 12 TD

WR Jordan Addison - USC

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 44

2022 stats: 59 receptions, 875 yards, 8 TD

QB Bo Nix - Oregon

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 46

2022 stats: 3,593 passing yards, 29 TD, 7 INT, 510 rushing yards, 14 TD

DL Tuli Tuipulotu - USC

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 47

2022 stats: 46 tackles, 22 for loss, 13.5 sacks

OL Andrew Vorhees - USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 49

RB Zach Charbonnet - UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 51

2022 stats: 1,359 rushing yards, 14 TD, 37 receptions, 321 yards

QB Cam Rising - Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 53

2022 stats: 3,034 passing yards, 26 TD, 8 INT, 465 rushing yards, 8 TD

WR Jacob Cowing - Arizona

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 80

2022 stats: 85 receptions, 1,034 yards, 7 TD

DB Mekhi Blackmon - USC

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 85

2022 stats: 66 tackles, 3 INT

LB Laiatu Latu - UCLA

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Rank: 86

2022 stats: 36 tackles, 12.5 for loss, 10.5 sacks

